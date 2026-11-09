EU Calls On Israel To Ensure Full Humanitarian Aid Access To Gaza
Amman, Nov. 9 (Petra) -- The European Union on Monday called on Israel to ensure the full delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.
The Italian news agency AKI quoted European Commission spokesperson Eva Hrncirova as saying that conditions for residents of the Gaza Strip had deteriorated significantly following heavy rainfall in displacement camps.
European Commission chief spokesperson Paula Pinho said the bloc was using every opportunity to urge Israel to allow humanitarian aid and workers into the territory without obstruction.
//Petra// AF
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