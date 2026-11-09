Jordan, Saudi Arabia Sign Hajj Season Agreement

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 9 (Petra) -- Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Mohammad Khalaileh, and Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Tawfig bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, signed an agreement on Monday governing Hajj season arrangements for the current year during Khalaileh's visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The agreement specifies the quota allocated for Jordanian pilgrims, border crossings, and entry and departure transport methods, as well as organizational instructions and regulatory arrangements aimed at ensuring pilgrims' safety and providing them with comfortable conditions.

Khalaileh commended the efforts exerted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, in serving pilgrims visiting the Kaaba. He highlighted the continuous development of services and the removal of obstacles to enable pilgrims to perform their rituals smoothly and easily.

//Petra// AF