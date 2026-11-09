Jordan, Iraq House Speakers Stress Importance Of Boosting Parliamentary Cooperation
Amman, Nov. 9 (Petra) Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament, Ibrahim Tarawneh, received a phone call on Monday from Speaker of the Iraqi Council of Representatives, Haibat Al-Halbousi, who congratulated him on winning the confidence of his fellow MPs and his election as Speaker of the House.
Tarawneh and Al-Halbousi emphasized the importance of enhancing parliamentary cooperation and stepping up coordination between the legislative bodies of both sisterly nations. They noted that such coordination serves to strengthen and develop bilateral relations across various fields while furthering joint Arab action.
//Petra// AF
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