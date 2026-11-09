Budanov: Humanitarian Issues To Be Major Focus Of Abu Dhabi Talks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Budanov announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“I am heading to Abu Dhabi as part of the Ukrainian delegation to take part in the talks. It is important that the diplomatic process is continuing. Ukraine, more than anyone else, wants this terrible war to end as soon as possible. I very much hope for a constructive dialogue,” Budanov wrote.

He noted that the humanitarian track was expected to receive considerable attention during the talks. According to him, prisoner exchanges need to be stepped up.

“I hope that the dialogue in the UAE will produce practical results and that we will be able to agree on the next steps to bring our people home,” Budanov wrote.

He thanked the UAE for facilitating the organization of the talks.

“Special thanks to the American side, in particular Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, for their personal efforts in the negotiation process,” Budanov added.

Kushner and Witkoff to meet European representatives ahead of Abu Dhabi

As Ukrinform reported, the United States will mediate working-level talks between Ukraine and Russia on November 10–11 in Abu Dhabi, the UAE.

Ahead of the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi, President Volodymyr Zelensky held a conversation with U.S. President's Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Photo: Telegram / Kyrylo Budanov