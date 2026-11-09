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Russian Attacks Trigger Power Outages In Parts Of Dnipro And Kamianske


Date: 2026-11-09 02:37:38

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Large-scale power outages have hit the Dnipropetrovsk region again. Enemy attacks have left parts of Dnipro and Kamianske without electricity,” the regional governor said.

According to him, energy workers are working to restore power as quickly as possible. Priority will be given to restoring electricity supply to critical infrastructure facilities.

Hanzha also reported that Invincibility Points were operating, where people could charge their devices and access the internet.“There are stocks of drinking water,” he added.

Read also: Russian forces attack Dnipro petrovsk region nearly 20 times overnight, causing damage in five districts

As Ukrinform reported, in the evening of November 8, after a day-long blackout in Dnipro, electricity supply to residential buildings began to be restored. Water supply was fully restored on the city's left bank, while the heating situation remained the most difficult.

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