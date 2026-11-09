Russian Drone Strikes Enterprise In Poltava Again
“An enemy drone struck the premises of a private enterprise in Poltava,” the statement said.
Further details are being clarified.Read also: Russian forces strike shop, Nova Poshta branch in Kharkiv region's Shevchenkove, civilians injured
As previously reported, a Russian drone had earlier struck a private enterprise in Poltava.
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