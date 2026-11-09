Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Russian Drone Strikes Enterprise In Poltava Again


Date: 2026-11-09 02:37:38

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Vitalii Diakivnych, Head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“An enemy drone struck the premises of a private enterprise in Poltava,” the statement said.

Further details are being clarified.

Read also: Russian forces strike shop, Nova Poshta branch in Kharkiv region's Shevchenkove, civilians injured

As previously reported, a Russian drone had earlier struck a private enterprise in Poltava.

MENAFN09112026000193011044ID1111936571


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search