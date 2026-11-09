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Eurogroup Hails 'Excellent' ECB President Candidates


Date: 2026-11-09 02:37:34

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Eurogroup President Kyriakos Pierrakakis said on Monday that the group, which gathers the European Union's finance ministers, has received two "excellent" nominations for the position of European Central Bank president, former Bank of Spain governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos and former Dutch central bank President Klaas Knot.

He said both candidates have "extensive experience and international standing" as they compete to succeed Christine Lagarde, who will step down in February 2027.

Pierrakakis added that the Eurogroup will also consider candidates for Isabel Schnabel's seat at the ECB's Executive Board, which she will vacate in January, as well as the position of chief economist, when Philip Lane's term ends in May. Pierrakakis said the three appointments could be considered together to "facilitate consensus," although the final decision will be made by the European Council.

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