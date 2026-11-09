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Iran Rules Out Enriched Uranium Transfer Abroad


Date: 2026-11-09 02:37:34

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said on Monday that the country will not transfer its enriched nuclear material abroad under any circumstances, saying that the option was "not on the table at all."

In an interview shared by IRNA, Baghaei said Tehran's willingness to reduce the timeline for implementing its peace plan from seven days to two demonstrated goodwill in the negotiations, while accusing Washington of repeatedly changing its demands and shifting the talks' objectives.

The spokesperson claimed there was confusion within the US administration over who had the authority to represent the country, suggesting that conflicting demands from American officials were influenced by domestic political considerations and the midterms.

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AzerNews

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