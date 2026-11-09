Manuela Fuchs

Molecular biologist with research experience in bacterial pathogenesis, RNA biology, and phage genetics. I completed my PhD investigating small RNA-mediated regulation of virulence and sporulation in Clostridioides difficile, using transcriptomics, RIL-seq and molecular genetics. More recently, my research has focused on phage engineering and the development of phage Tn-seq.

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