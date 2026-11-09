Manuela Fuchs
- Postdoctoral Researcher, Department of Microbiology, University of Otago
Molecular biologist with research experience in bacterial pathogenesis, RNA biology, and phage genetics. I completed my PhD investigating small RNA-mediated regulation of virulence and sporulation in Clostridioides difficile, using transcriptomics, RIL-seq and molecular genetics. More recently, my research has focused on phage engineering and the development of phage Tn-seq.Experience
- 2025–present Postdoctoral researcher, University of Otago 2023–2024 Postdoctoral researcher, Julius Maximilian University of Würzburg
- 2023 Julius Maximilian University of Würzburg, PhD 2018 Marburg University, Master of Science 2016 TU Braunschweig, Bachelor of Science
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