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Manuela Fuchs


Date: 2026-11-09 02:37:09

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Postdoctoral Researcher, Department of Microbiology, University of Otago
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Molecular biologist with research experience in bacterial pathogenesis, RNA biology, and phage genetics. I completed my PhD investigating small RNA-mediated regulation of virulence and sporulation in Clostridioides difficile, using transcriptomics, RIL-seq and molecular genetics. More recently, my research has focused on phage engineering and the development of phage Tn-seq.

Experience
  • 2025–present Postdoctoral researcher, University of Otago
  • 2023–2024 Postdoctoral researcher, Julius Maximilian University of Würzburg
Education
  • 2023 Julius Maximilian University of Würzburg, PhD
  • 2018 Marburg University, Master of Science
  • 2016 TU Braunschweig, Bachelor of Science

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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