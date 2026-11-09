Pro Vice-Chancellor (Teaching & Learning), University of Wollongong

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Kelly Matthews is an internationally respected scholar whose research spans the student experience, teaching-focused academic identity and belonging, the scholarship of teaching and learning, curriculum development, and most recently students' experiences of AI in higher education. She has authored more than 150 publications, including journal articles, book chapters, research reports and books, and is a frequently invited speaker, with over 100 keynote and invited addresses.

Kelly is the Pro Vice-Chancellor, Teaching & Learning at the University of Wollongong. She has served as Vice-President of the International Society for the Scholarship of Teaching and Learning and held editorial roles with Higher Education Research & Development, The International Journal of Chinese Education, and as founding editor of the International Journal for Students as Partners.

Her leadership has been recognised through Principal Fellowship of Advance HE, an Australian Learning and Teaching Fellowship, commissioned work for the Higher Education Standards Panel, and multiple teaching and leadership awards. Kelly holds a PhD in Higher Education, has worked across professional staff and academic roles in student support and teaching, and is a Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Her work is guided by a commitment to higher education as a public good and to building institutions where students and staff can thrive through trust, partnership and shared purpose.

2010–present Academic, The University of Queensland

Experience