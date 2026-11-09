Pep Canadell
- Chief Research Scientist, CSIRO Environment; Executive Director, Global Carbon Project, CSIRO
Pep Canadell is a chief research scientist in CSIRO Environment and the executive director of the Global Carbon Project, an international research project that studies the interactions between the carbon cycle, climate, and human activities.
Pep focuses on collaborative and integrative research to study global and regional aspects of the carbon cycle and other biogeochemical cycles, the size and vulnerability of the earth's carbon pools, and pathways to climate stabilization. He publishes in the field of global ecology and earth system sciences.Experience
- 2022–present Chief research scientist, CSIRO 2000–present Executive director, Global Carbon Project 1998–2001 Research scientist, Australian National University, Canberra 1995–1997 Research scientist, Stanford University 1993–1994 Research scientist, University of California, Berkeley 1991–1992 Associate lecturer, San Diego State University, California
Fellow of the Australian Academy of Science; Fellow of the Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering; Fellow of the American Geophysical Union
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