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Pep Canadell


Date: 2026-11-09 02:37:07

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Chief Research Scientist, CSIRO Environment; Executive Director, Global Carbon Project, CSIRO
Profile Articles

Pep Canadell is a chief research scientist in CSIRO Environment and the executive director of the Global Carbon Project, an international research project that studies the interactions between the carbon cycle, climate, and human activities.

Pep focuses on collaborative and integrative research to study global and regional aspects of the carbon cycle and other biogeochemical cycles, the size and vulnerability of the earth's carbon pools, and pathways to climate stabilization. He publishes in the field of global ecology and earth system sciences.

Experience
  • 2022–present Chief research scientist, CSIRO
  • 2000–present Executive director, Global Carbon Project
  • 1998–2001 Research scientist, Australian National University, Canberra
  • 1995–1997 Research scientist, Stanford University
  • 1993–1994 Research scientist, University of California, Berkeley
  • 1991–1992 Associate lecturer, San Diego State University, California
Honours

Fellow of the Australian Academy of Science; Fellow of the Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering; Fellow of the American Geophysical Union


The Conversation

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The Conversation

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