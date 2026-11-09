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Andreawan Honora


Date: 2026-11-09 02:37:06

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer in Marketing, The University of Western Australia
Profile Articles

Andreawan is a Lecturer in Marketing in the UWA Business School at the University of Western Australia. Prior to joining UWA, he worked at the Ivey Business School at Western University, Canada, as a Postdoctoral Research Associate. He holds a PhD in Business Administration from National Dong Hwa University.

Experience
  • –present Lecturer in Marketing, The University of Western Australia
Education
  • 2022 National Dong Hwa University, PhD in Business Administration

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