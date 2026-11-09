Andreawan Honora

Andreawan is a Lecturer in Marketing in the UWA Business School at the University of Western Australia. Prior to joining UWA, he worked at the Ivey Business School at Western University, Canada, as a Postdoctoral Research Associate. He holds a PhD in Business Administration from National Dong Hwa University.

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