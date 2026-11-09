Professor of Midwifery, Associate Dean Research and HDR, Midwifery Discipline Leader, Western Sydney University

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Hannah Dahlen is the Professor of Midwifery and Associate Dean (Research and Higher Degree Research) in the School of Nursing and Midwifery, Western Sydney University. She has been a midwife for more than 35 years. She is one of the first midwives in Australia to gain Eligibility and access to a Medicare provider number and prescribing rights following government reforms in 2010. Hannah worked for nearly 10 years as a privately practising midwife alongside her role as a Professor of Midwifery. Hannah has published over 300 papers and book chapters and has strong national and international research partnerships. She has been in the Stanford World top 2% of scientists list for two years running.

In 2019 Hannah was awarded a Member (AM) of the Order of Australia (General Division) in the Queen's Birthday Honours list for her significant services to midwifery, nursing and medical education and research. In November 2012 Hannah was named in the Sydney Morning Herald's list of 100“people who change our city for the better” and named as one of the leading“science and knowledge thinkers” for 2012.

2008–present Professor of Midwifery, Western Sydney University

2007 Univeristy of Technology Sydney, PhD



2011 APP1022422. Birthplace in Australia: A prospective cohort study Role: CI Funding Source: NHMRC 2011 Improving maternal and infant outcomes: A multicentre RCT of midwifery & dental intervention Role: CI Funding Source: NHMRC



Midwifery (111006) Nursing (1110)

ExperienceEducationGrants and ContractsResearch AreasHonours

AM