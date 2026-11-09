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Nandini Ramesh


Date: 2026-11-09 02:37:05

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Research Scientist, CSIRO
Profile Articles

I am a climate scientist at CSIRO, where I study tropical climate phenomena and natural disasters using methods from physics, mathematics, and statistics. I received my PhD in Ocean and Climate Physics from Columbia University.

Experience
  • 2022–present Senior Research Scientist, Data61, CSIRO
  • 2021–2022 Research Fellow, University of Sydney
  • 2018–2021 Postdoctoral Scholar, University of California, Berkeley

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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