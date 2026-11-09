Brenda Vrkljan

Professor (Occupational Therapy) and Program Director, BHSc (Hons) Integrated Rehabilitation and Humanities, Faculty of Health Science, McMaster University

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Clinically trained as an Occupational Therapist and a full professor in McMaster's School of Rehabilitation Science, I am leading and co-leading investigations involving older adults focused on leveraging technology to support healthy aging, mobility, and out-of-home participation among older Canadians. My expertise lies mainly in the assessment and rehabilitation of older people specific to medical fitness to drive. I am also the scientific lead of the McMaster Collaborative for Health and Aging, which focuses on building capacity regarding the involvement of older adults, their caregivers, and others with lived experience in research that advances health and well-being in later life. Across my research program, I partner with policymakers, industry, clinicians, and others to address issues specific to driving and community mobility of our aging population. My studies have been featured in the New York Times, CAA magazine, the Globe and Mail, Global News, CTV, and CBC television. I am currently the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Journal of Occupational Therapy.

–present Professor of Occupational Therapy, School of Rehabilitation Science, McMaster University, McMaster University

2006 Western University, Rehabilitation Science

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