Eritrea: Monetary Contributions To Augment Martyrs Trust Fund

Nationals residing inside the country and abroad have extended monetary support to augment the Martyrs Trust Fund and assist families of martyrs.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, Ms. Haregu Melake, a resident of Asmara, contributed 5,000 Nakfa. Mr. Samuel Gebremariam and his spouse, Ms. Zewdi Teklesenbet, residents of Mannheim, Germany, contributed 300 euros. The families of the late Kinfe Elfu contributed 56,000 Nakfa to augment the Martyrs Trust Fund.

Likewise, Eritrean nationals in Hässleholm, Sweden, contributed 650 dollars. Eritrean nationals in Helsingborg and its environs, Sweden, contributed 2,950 euros and 170 dollars. Ms. Tadelesh Tesfay, a resident of Frankfurt, Germany, contributed 720 dollars. Eritrean nationals in northwest Stockholm, organized under the“Walta” association, contributed 46,720 kronor in support of families of martyrs.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.