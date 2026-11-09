CEM & Converge Africa Bring CX And Digital Commerce Leaders Together In Sandton

CEM Johannesburg Edition returns to the NH Hotel in Sandton on 10–11 November 2026, alongside Converge Africa Johannesburg on 10 November, creating a concentrated meeting point for leaders shaping customer experience and digital commerce across Africa.

Across the combined programme, delegates will move between practical workshops, peer-led panels, curated networking and business matchmaking focused on the issues now influencing customer and commercial performance: AI and automation, trust, behavioural insight, journey design, retail media, unified commerce, fulfilment, loyalty, retention and measurable business outcomes.

The co-location gives attendees access to two complementary communities. CEM Johannesburg Edition focuses on customer experience strategy, service, technology and transformation, while Converge Africa Johannesburg brings a sharper retail and digital commerce lens to how customers discover, buy, receive, return and remain loyal.

Programme highlights:



The Trust Problem: Can Customers Trust an Experience They Can't See?

Designing for How Customers Feel

Authenticity in AI: From Conversation to Completion Without Losing the Human Touch

The Customer Doesn't See Your Org Chart: Why Marketing&CX Must Collaborate

From Contact Centre to Experience Centre: The Human + AI Workforce

Retail Is Being Rewritten: The New Rules of How Consumers Discover, Shop&Belong

Retail Media: Turning Customer Attention Into a New Revenue Stream

Unified Commerce: One Customer, One Stock Pool, One Connected Experience

Black Friday From Discovery to Doorstep: Can Retail Deliver on the Customer Promise?

AI That Actually Works: From Retail Hype to Measurable Results Loyalty, Retention&the Post-Purchase Experience: From Transaction to Lifetime Value

Day two of CEM Johannesburg Edition continues the discussion with sessions examining how Africa's best brands turn CX into trust, loyalty and growth, the changing future customer, experience intelligence, and how WhatsApp can move beyond conversation to completed customer outcomes.

Confirmed voices from across CX, retail and digital commerce

The programme brings together senior practitioners, consultants and technology leaders from across the customer and commerce ecosystem. Confirmed speakers and workshop leaders include:



Gedeon Rossouw – Head of Client Care (Principal/Director), Absa

Tatiana Ndlovu – Executive Head: Marketing, Nedbank Africa Regions

Julia Ahlfeldt – Customer Experience Strategist and Business Advisor, Julia Ahlfeldt CX

Debi Potgieter – CEO&Founder, XMwize Solutions

Joven Pillay – EMEA Customer Consulting Leader, KPMG South Africa

Christopher Baird – Head of Ecommerce (Southern Hemisphere), G-STAR

Adrian Naidoo – Senior HOD: Commercial, Retail Media, Data&Innovation, Boxer Superstores

Keanu Batista – Head of E-Commerce South Africa, Pernod Ricard

Kieara Hyman – Head of Commerce&Retail, Publicis

Kerry Ho-Van Rensburg – Head of Digital Marketing Operations, Pick n Pay

Nneka Keshi – Country Director&Africa Lead, Canva

Yudhvir Ranchod – Marketing Director, Peach Payments Prathna Singh – Global Retail and South Africa Lead, Intent HQ

Sponsors and programme partners

CEM Johannesburg Edition sponsors:



Gold sponsors 1Stream, Cisco, KPMG and Microsoft

Silver sponsors Clickatell, QuestionPro, NPLUS, SingleInterface and Zoom

Innovation Sponsor XMwize Solutions

CX Report Sponsor Rogerwilco Workshop Sponsor Smoke

Converge Africa Johannesburg programme partners: The Courier Guy features as a Diamond Sponsor and workshop partner, with DigiCommerce and Instore24 leading dedicated programme sessions focused on unified commerce and converting digital discovery into measurable in-store growth.

CEM Africa Awards to recognise Africa's CX leaders

The CEM Africa Awards will take place on the evening of 10 November 2026 at the NH Hotel, Sandton. The 2026 awards programme has attracted 97 entries and 31 finalists, with eight awards spanning four pillars of customer excellence: People, Innovation, Transformation and Government.

Award categories include: CX Leader of the Year; Breaking Barriers in CX; Rising Star in CX; Best Overall CX Solution; Best Use of AI; Best Enterprise Contact Centre Platform; Best Customer Experience Team of the Year; Best Digital Transformation in Public Services; and Best Citizen Experience Initiative.

Among the 2026 finalists publicly announced are Rowland Ndegwa of Jubilee Insurance in the Rising Star in CX category, while LAW FOR ALL, MTN Nigeria, Equity Holdings Group and Clientèle are among the finalists for Best Customer Experience Team of the Year.