Mauritania's New Energy And Petroleum Minister Confirmed For MSGBC 2026

Mohamed Ould Abdel Vetah, Mauritania's newly appointed Minister of Energy and Petroleum, has confirmed his participation at MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2026 in Dakar. Minister Vetah was appointed on October 10 in a new 29-member government, having previously served as Minister of Petroleum, Energy and Mines from 2016 to 2020. His participation at the upcoming summit offers delegates direct engagement with the official responsible for Mauritania's gas and power agenda as the country seeks to attract capital across its evolving energy and hydrocarbon sectors.

Minister Vetah joins the event as Mauritania enters a new investment cycle anchored by efforts to scale gas monetization, incentivize exploration and open new opportunities in renewable energy and power development. The country has been an LNG exporter since early 2025, when the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project, developed jointly with Senegal, shipped its first cargo. The project is now operating at full capacity, and gas is also set to anchor domestic power supply, with national utility Somelec and state miner SNIM having signed power purchase agreements with Saudi Arabia's TAQA and Egypt's GoGas Holding. The agreements fit within a gas-to-power program tied to the country's Banda field and targeted for 2028.

Mauritania has committed to a fully private power generation model in which independent power producers develop all new plants, with two gas-fired projects in development expected to add a combined 550 MW to the grid. Renewables are scaling in parallel, led by a 220 MW solar-wind plant with 370 MWh of battery storage, developed under a 15-year concession with Somelec and slated to begin commercial production in the final quarter of 2026.

Minister Vetah's career spans Mauritania's gas sector and regional energy cooperation. During his previous term, Mauritania and Senegal signed the GTA gas sales agreement with bp and Kosmos Energy in 2020, and before entering government he served as General Manager of state gas company SOMAGAZ and as a consultant to TotalEnergies E&P Mauritania. Most recently, he spent nearly four years as High Commissioner of the Organization for the Development of the Senegal River.

Regional cooperation has been an early priority for the minister, who was received in Dakar by Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye on October 16 and reaffirmed his commitment to cooperation between the two countries. At MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2026, Minister Vetah will speak during the event's Ministerial Dialogue, titled 'Executing the MSGBC Region's Energy Strategy' and the Mauritania National Spotlight.

Organized by Energy Capital&Power, MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2026 takes place December 1-3 at the Centre International de Conférences Abdou Diouf (CICAD) in Dakar under the High Patronage of President Bassirou Diomaye Faye. For more information and registration, visit .

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.