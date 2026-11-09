Eritrea: Natsinet Junior School Honors Outstanding Students

Natsinet Junior School located in Tiravolo sub-zone in the Central Region has honored 27 outstanding students who achieved high marks in the eighth-grade national examination for the 2025/2026 academic year.

At the ceremony organized on 8 November, Ms. Yohana Russom, director of the school, noting that the encouragement program that was conducted last year has created positive influence on fellow students and called on award winning students to strive for excellence in their future studies.

Mr. Sertsu Teklay, head of basic education at the Ministry of Education branch in the Central Region, for his part noted that honoring outstanding students makes a significant contribution to motivating fellow students and called on parents to conduct regular follow-up on their children's academic performance.

At the event, five students with intellectual and developmental disability have been provided special awards for scoring from 95 to 99 points.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.