Eritrea: Dirt Road Renovation Popular Campaign

Over 84 km dirt road in Asmat sub-zone that has been damaged due to flooding is being renovated through popular campaign.

Mr. Ibrahim Mahmud, head of Social Services in the sub-zone, said that the residents of the administrative areas of Asneda, Shaka, Hawsh, Shigali, Embelday, Asmat, Era and Orotta are participating in the popular campaign.

Mr. Ibrahim went on to say that the renovation program includes the roads connecting Embelday administrative area with Asneda administrative area; Asneda with Taba Aserte; as well as from Hawsh administrative area to Asmat, Era and Orotta administrative areas.

Noting that due to the damaged roads they have been facing transportation problem, the residents said that as a result the initiative they are taking their transportation problem will be solved.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.