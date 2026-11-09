South Sudan Validates New Immunization Guidelines To Protect Every Child And Community

South Sudan has developed and validated the National Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) Policy Guidelines, marking an important milestone in strengthening immunization services and protecting children and communities across the country. The document provides a comprehensive framework for planning, governance, financing, implementation, regulation, monitoring and continuous improvement of immunization services nationwide.

Developed by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with partners with support from World Health Organization (WHO), the policy reaffirms the country's commitment to equitable access to safe, effective, high-quality and sustainable immunization services for people of all ages. It replaces the 2009 National Immunization Policy and reflects significant developments in immunisation including the introduction of new vaccines, advances in vaccine science and digital health, increasing humanitarian challenges, and evolving global commitments such as the Immunization Agenda 2030 (IA2030), the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Additionally, the policy is aligned with the country's constitution, and key health sector documents, including the National Health Sector Strategic Plan, the Primary Health Care Strategy, and the National Immunization Strategy (2023–2027).

Despite persistent challenges, including low and inequitable immunization coverage in some areas, a high number of zero-dose and under-immunized children, vaccine dropout, recurrent disease outbreaks, insecurity, population displacement, weak health infrastructure, shortages of skilled health workers, and heavy reliance on external financing, the country has made progress in its immunization programme.

In recent years, South Sudan has made progress in strengthening its immunization programme through the introduction of new vaccine into routine immunization, including malaria and Measles vaccines, expansion of routine immunization services, improved disease surveillance, strengthened cold chain systems, and enhanced collaboration with national and international partners. Nevertheless, significant gaps remain, highlighting the need for sustained efforts to ensure that every child and community is reached.

'We thank all the stakeholders who supported the development of this policy. It establishes a clear vision of a South Sudan where everyone, everywhere, at every age enjoys equitable access to safe, effective, high-quality, and sustainable immunization services, free from vaccine-preventable diseases” Dr George Awzenio Legge, Extended Program Immunization (EPI) Manager in the Ministry of Health. “The policy is guided by principles of equity, country ownership, evidence-based decision-making, quality, accountability, community participation, integration within primary health care, sustainability, innovation, and resilience,” he added.

Dr Mutale Nsakashalo, Cluster Lead for Health Programme, WHO South Sudan, expressed appreciation for the continued commitment of the Government, partners and other stakeholders to the health and wellbeing of the communities.“Immunization protects lives. South Sudan has made important progress in expanding vaccination services and introducing new vaccines. Yet many children still miss protection because of distance, disrupted services and limited resources” said Dr Nsakashalo, this policy must help us close the gaps in vaccination. It provides practical direction for delivering services, managing vaccines, coordinating partners and monitoring results, with clear responsibilities at every level,” she added.

The key aims of the policy are to strengthen governance and sustainable financing; ensure equitable life-course immunization services; improve immunization systems, the workforce, supply chain, surveillance, and data systems; increase vaccine demand and community participation; and promote research, innovation, and evidence-based decision-making.

Through the validation process, stakeholders are contributing to a policy framework that will guide the strengthening of immunization services and help ensure that no one is left behind.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.