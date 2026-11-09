A Landmark Step For Public Health: South Sudan Launches First-Ever Cancer Registry

The Ministry of Health in collaboration with South Sudan Cancer network, with support from the World Health Organization (WHO), the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and the African Cancer Registry Network (AFCRN), has established and inaugurated the country's first cancer registry at Juba Teaching Hospital in the national capital city, Juba, to strengthen cancer prevention and control.

The Juba Population-Based Cancer Registry marks a shift from estimating the country's cancer burden using modelled rather than observed national data. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) estimated over 8 000 new cases and over 5 000 deaths in 2024, making Cancer one of the leading causes of premature deaths and disability in the country.

The Minister of Health, Hon. Dak Duop Bichok, underscored the seriousness of the cancer burden in South Sudan.“For quite too long we have been concerned about the growing burden of cancer in our country, our biggest challenges has been the lack of reliable national data to tell the actual number of people affected and the type of cancer,” said Hon. Bichok.“We have hospital and health facilities where cancer cases are diagnosed, but our ability to collect, organize and report this information has remain limited.”

The Hon Minister emphasized that the Cancer Registry will provide critical evidence on the most common cancers and populations at greatest risk, enabling the Government and its partners to strengthen cancer prevention and control policies, improve service planning, optimize resource allocation, and ultimately reduce cancer-related morbidity and mortality.

Dr Mutale Nsakashalo, Cluster Lead for the Health Programs, WHO South Sudan, commended the Government of South Sudan for its commitment to strengthening cancer prevention and control efforts.“The registry will serve as a critical tool for planning and strengthening comprehensive cancer services, including prevention, early detection, diagnosis, treatment, survivorship, and palliative care, thereby contributing to improved health outcomes for the population,” said Dr Nsakashalo.

As part of its commitment to strengthening national capacity for cancer surveillance, WHO supported the establishment of the Cancer Registry by providing critical office furniture and equipment, including computers and printers. WHO will also support data-collection software and provide technical guidance to the registry team. This investment will help ensure the sustainable functioning of the registry and the generation of quality data needed to guide evidence-based decision-making, mobilize resources, and strengthen cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and palliative-care services across the country.

WHO remains committed to collaborating with all stakeholders, under the government's leadership at all levels, to implement priority health interventions in the country.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.