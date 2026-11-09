Photonpay Announces Canadian Payment Service Provider Registration
The Bank of Canada supervises registered providers for retail payment activities that fall under the RPAA. The framework requires providers to manage operational risks, respond to incidents and submit regulatory reports. Providers that hold customer funds must also have safeguards in place for those funds.
PhotonPay says its group is also registered as a money services business with the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network and holds money transmitter licenses in multiple U.S. states. The company reports 35 payment licenses, authorizations and registrations across the Americas, Europe and Asia.How Canada fits into PhotonPay's cross-border strategy
The Hong Kong-founded fintech is developing a platform that brings together multi-asset wallets, local collections, international payouts, foreign exchange, card issuing and embedded finance. It supports fiat currencies and stablecoins so businesses can manage both types of payment through the same infrastructure.
JP Pi, PhotonPay's global chief compliance officer, said the company designs its infrastructure around the regulatory and operating requirements of each market. The company described the Canadian registration as a step in building the local infrastructure it needs to serve businesses operating across borders.
Source: PhotonPay via Media OutReach Newswire.Risk & affiliate notice: Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.
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