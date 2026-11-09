Moores Lab AI Launches New Platform To Benchmark Semiconductor Verification Performance

Moores Lab AI Launches a New Benchmarking Platform to Put Human- and AI-Generated Design Verification to the Test

New benchmarking platform challenges engineers to test their verification work with transparent scoring, actionable feedback, and industry-wide competition.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Moores Lab AI today announced the upcoming launch of a new interactive benchmarking platform designed to empower semiconductor verification engineers to put their skills to the test, learn from measurable results, and compete with peersVerification engineers do some of the most demanding work in chip development. But where can they showcase what they've built, see how their work measures up, and discover where they can improve?Moores Lab AI is building that space.The new platform will let engineers work with standard IP designs, download specifications and RTL, submit their verification collateral, and receive scores and evidence-based feedback against a published rubric. A shared leaderboard will bring a spirit of friendly competition to the process, giving engineers a new way to demonstrate their skills and track their progress.This isn't just about getting a score. It's about raising the bar for what's possible in verification. By making performance more measurable and feedback more actionable, Moores Lab AI aims to help engineers sharpen their skills, demonstrate their capabilities, and achieve better results.The platform welcomes participation from experienced verification engineers, university students, researchers, and developers building AI-powered verification solutions.Ready to put your verification to the test?Visit to explore the platform, submit your verification work, and see where you stand.About Moores Lab AIMoores Lab AI provides agentic AI for semiconductor engineering, helping engineering teams accelerate work across the chip development lifecycle, from specification through verification and tapeout. Built around the realities of semiconductor design and verification, its AI agents help engineers tackle complex tasks with greater speed and confidence.Learn more at .

Anne Brashier

MooresLabAI

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Moores Lab AI Launches New Platform to Benchmark Semiconductor Verification Performance News Provided By Advanced Moore Machines Inc. (MooresLabAI) November 09, 2026, 19:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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