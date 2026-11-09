Dallas Fence Provides Fence Installation And Commercial Fencing In Dallas, Texas

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Residential and commercial fence company serves Dallas–Fort Worth with fencing, automatic gates and property-specific installation services.

- Mike L.DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dallas Fence is a residential and commercial fence contractor based in Dallas, Texas. The company provides fence installation, replacement, repair, staining and automatic gate services for homeowners, businesses and property managers throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex.Headquartered at 17480 Dallas Pkwy #111, Dallas, TX 75287, Dallas Fence serves customers seeking greater privacy, property security, defined boundaries and improved curb appeal. The company was founded by fence professionals with more than 10 years of hands-on experience.Dallas Fence installs wood, ornamental iron, chain link and Trex composite fencing. Its services also include privacy fences, pool enclosures, commercial security fencing, and deer and ranch fencing. Customers choosing wood fencing can select from cedar board-on-board, horizontal and side-by-side designs, with specifications tailored to the property.Beyond fencing, Dallas Fence installs and repairs automatic driveway gates, including swing and sliding systems. Available access options include keypads, remotes, app controls and solar-powered operators. The company also repairs existing fences and gates, addressing issues such as leaning posts, damaged boards, storm damage and sagging gates.Dallas Fence's service area includes Dallas and nearby communities such as Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Richardson, Allen, Carrollton, Irving, Garland, Lewisville, Addison and Farmers Branch. The company also serves Highland Park, University Park and the Dallas neighborhood of Preston Hollow.For property owners comparing fence contractors, Dallas Fence brings together experienced professionals, free on-site estimates and clearly documented project scopes. Each estimate begins with a review of the property's measurements, grade, access, existing fencing and gate requirements. The team uses those conditions to explain material and construction options based on the customer's privacy, security, appearance, maintenance and budget priorities.Before installation is scheduled, Dallas Fence provides a written scope describing the proposed fence, gates, removal and project-specific work. Its installation process includes cleanup, gate testing and a final walkthrough, giving customers an opportunity to review the completed project with the team.Dallas Fence17480 Dallas Pkwy #111Dallas, TX 75287Phone: (469) 809-2424

Domingo M.

Dallas Fence

+1 (469) 809-2424

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Dallas Fence Provides Fence Installation and Commercial Fencing in Dallas, Texas News Provided By Kodiak Fence Company November 09, 2026, 19:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry



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