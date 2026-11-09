Missed Quorum Means A Second Vote. Ballot Bliss Introduces Scheduled Voting Notices To Help Hoas Avoid It

Schedule your entire voter campaign in one sitting, weeks in advance with our new scheduled invites, directly integrated within the Ballot Calendar.

Ballot Bliss announced scheduled invites and announcements to help HOA managers and boards to plan notices in one sitting and keep elections on track.

- Ashish Patel, CEO & Founder of Ballot Bliss

NASHUA, NH, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Budget season puts thousands of community association votes on the calendar at once, and many still fall short of quorum. For the managers running elections, the final week often means checking voter lists by hand and sending reminders after hours.

Ballot Bliss, a community association voting platform, announced its new feature, scheduled email invites and announcements. Managers and board members can now plan an entire voter outreach campaign in advance, and each send checks who is eligible and who has already voted the moment it goes out.

The Cost of a Missed Quorum

Getting enough homeowners to vote in HOA and condo elections continues to be a big challenge for managers and boards. When a vote falls short of quorum, the association often has to repeat the voting process, adding mailing costs, meeting costs, and weeks of delay.

In California, for example, an association may call a reconvened meeting at least 20 days after an election that misses quorum, with a reduced quorum of 20% if certain statutory conditions were met. Avoiding that outcome and reaching quorum on the first try takes frequent outreach, and that is where the administrative challenge begins. Community managers often have to contend with manual email blasts, paper reminders, and changing voter lists. With contact information updating, owners moving in or out, and eligibility changing right up to the last minute, it's tough to keep lists accurate.

Real-Time Precision for Voting Notices

Unlike traditional processes that rely on static recipient lists or spreadsheets, Ballot Bliss checks the voter list at the moment each message goes out. This means that homeowners who cast their ballot early are automatically removed from the reminder sequence, newly updated resident records are included, and ineligible voters are excluded. Managers spend less time reconciling lists by hand, and owners get only the messages that apply to them. Ballot Bliss clients already see an 80% increase in turnout compared with paper ballots, and scheduled notices give managers a more accurate way to reach relevant owners.

“Managers kept telling us they were logging on nights and weekends just to see who still hadn't voted and send one more reminder,” says Ashish Patel, CEO & Founder of Ballot Bliss.“So we built advanced scheduling around recipient lists that update automatically as owners vote. Now managers can plan their entire outreach in one sitting, weeks ahead, and only check in to watch the results come in.”

Key capabilities built for board members and community managers:

1) Schedule Election Outreach in Advance - Plan an entire campaign of email invites, reminders, and updates in advance directly from the ballot calendar.

2) Reach Only The Voters Who Need It - Recipient lists update at the second of sending the message, automatically skipping people who already voted, opted out, and pulling in newly eligible owners.

3) See the Entire Campaign at a Glance - Track election milestones and scheduled emails together on a single, color-coded calendar.

4) Protect Against Last Minute Ballot Changes - If voting dates shift or a ballot closes early, conflicting messages are automatically removed to prevent voter confusion.

5) Edit Down to the Wire - Update message copy, tweak recipient filters, or reschedule sends up to five minutes before delivery, or cancel right until launch.

6) Keep a Clear Audit Trail - Every scheduled, edited, or cancelled message is logged with timestamps and user records to maintain accountability.

7) Keep Campaigns Running Through Staff Changes - Queued notices still go out as scheduled even if a manager departs.

Community leaders and managers looking to reach quorum with less administrative work in their voting process can schedule a free consultation at book-a-discovery-call/ or reach out directly to the team at....

About Ballot Bliss

Ballot Bliss helps organizations of all kinds cast votes and make decisions with ease and confidence. The company is rapidly becoming the platform that community associations and other firms turn to for a secure and intuitive solution that transforms the voting experience into something worry-free, and as its namesake promises, blissful. Learn more at .

Ashish Patel

Ballot Bliss, LLC

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Missed Quorum Means a Second Vote. Ballot Bliss Introduces Scheduled Voting Notices to Help HOAs Avoid It News Provided By Ballot Bliss, LLC November 09, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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