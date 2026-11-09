Barney's Farm Expands Its US Offering With Ready-Rooted Clones

Live plant transportation

The cannabis genetics company expands its US seed portfolio with live, rooted plant cuttings from its California cultivation site.

WATSONVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Barney's Farm has expanded its product offering in the United States with the introduction of ready-rooted cannabis clones. The new range brings selected cannabis genetics to growers as established plant cuttings rather than traditional seeds. The clones are propagated from selected mother plants at the company's California cultivation site and are supplied with an established root system.The launch represents an expansion of Barney's Farm's existing US catalog, which has primarily featured cannabis seeds across several genetic categories. Adding live plants gives growers another option for established genetics, consistent plant characteristics, and a shorter start time before cultivation.Each clone is sold as a rooted cutting taken from a female mother plant. The product format is intended to remove the initial germination and plant-sex identification stages associated with growing from seed.Ready-Rooted Clones Add a New Category to the US PortfolioCannabis clones are cuttings taken from established mother plants and developed until they form independent root systems. Unlike seeds, which develop into genetically distinct plants, clones retain the genetic characteristics of their source plants.Barney's Farm's new range consists of rooted female cuttings. The propagation process happens before shipment, so the plants arrive with established root systems rather than as freshly harvested cuttings.For growers, the distinction between seeds and clones relates to the starting point of cultivation. Seeds require germination and, depending on the seed type, subsequent identification of plant sex. Rooted female clones have already passed these initial stages.California Cultivation and Mother Plant SelectionA central part of the new offering is the cultivation and propagation process behind the clones. Barney's Farm produces the cuttings at its California cultivation site, using selected mother plants from its genetic collection.According to the company's product information, it tests the mother plants for hop latent viroid (HLVd) before taking cuttings. The company states that its clones are guaranteed HLVd-free.HLVd is a plant pathogen associated with cannabis cultivation. It can affect plant development and crop quality, making plant health monitoring an important consideration for commercial propagation operations.Using selected mother plants provides a defined genetic source for each clone. It also allows the company to maintain a closer connection between its breeding stock and the live plants supplied through its US catalog.The propagation process focuses on preserving the selected plant's genetic characteristics. Each cutting represents the same genetic individual as its mother plant, rather than a new genetic combination produced through seed development.Packaging and Shipping Arrangements for Live PlantsBarney's Farm has developed dedicated packaging for transporting live plants. According to the company's published product information, the root systems remain secured in fixed growing containers to reduce movement during transit.The shipping boxes include built-in LED lighting designed to provide illumination during transportation. The packaging also holds the plants upright to help limit physical disturbance while orders move through the delivery network.The company currently operates a weekly dispatch schedule for clone orders. Orders placed by midnight Eastern Time on Sunday ship Monday via UPS Next Day Air. Orders received after the stated cutoff move to the following week's dispatch cycle.The company charges a flat $50 shipping fee for clone orders, regardless of the number of plants in the shipment. This charge is separate from shipping arrangements for seed purchases.The minimum order consists of three clones. Customers can select three cuttings of the same variety or combine different strains from the available collection. This arrangement provides flexibility in selecting genetics while maintaining a standard order quantity.Post-Delivery Handling and Plant EstablishmentLive plant transportation introduces handling considerations that differ from those associated with seeds. Rooted cuttings require suitable environmental conditions after arrival to support their adjustment to a new growing environment.Barney's Farm provides guidance for the initial handling period. Its published instructions recommend unpacking the plants on delivery day and placing them under moderate lighting rather than exposing them immediately to high-intensity illumination.The company also advises checking the growing medium before watering. Excess moisture can create difficulties for young root systems, particularly during the initial adjustment period.Additional guidance covers transplanting, humidity management, nutrient application, and plant support. The instructions recommend giving the cuttings time to settle before transplanting and avoiding feeding during the first week.State-Level Regulations and Product AvailabilityThe distribution of live cannabis plants across the United States operates within a complex regulatory environment. Cannabis cultivation and possession laws differ by state, with each jurisdiction setting its own restrictions and permitted plant limits.The legality of purchasing or receiving live cannabis plants is not uniform across the country. State regulations can distinguish between personal cultivation, commercial cultivation, possession, and the transportation of cannabis plants.Barney's Farm directs customers to check their applicable state regulations before placing an order. The company's US checkout system displays available delivery options based on the submitted shipping address and current shipping restrictions.The company states that live clone orders are limited to eligible US destinations where applicable regulations permit delivery. Product availability and shipping eligibility therefore depend on the destination.About Barney's FarmFounded in Amsterdam in 1986, Barney's Farm is a cannabis genetics company involved in developing and distributing cannabis seeds and related genetic varieties. The company maintains a catalog covering established cannabis genetics, modern hybrids, autoflowering varieties, and collaborative breeding releases. Its operations expanded into the US market in 2023 through Barney's Farm USA. The company also maintains cultivation and propagation operations in California, supporting its range of live cannabis clones. Its product portfolio serves different segments of the cannabis cultivation market through seed-based and rooted plant offerings.Media ContactCompany: Barney's FarmAddress: Barney's Farm Inc18 Hangar Way, Suite AWatsonville, California, CA 95076, USAThe Sun Drops LLC18 Hangar Way, Suite AWatsonville, CA 95076, USAWebsite:

Mary Brett

Barney's Farm

+1 6503879475

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Barney's Farm Expands Its US Offering With Ready-Rooted Clones News Provided By The Sun Drops LLC November 09, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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