Raj Khaleel Wins Five-Star Award For Best Real Estate Agent Dubai At Arabian Property Awards

Raj Khaleel

Raj Khaleel - Best Real Estate Agent Dubai

FIMCO Real Estate LLC and theVillasDubai secure two additional awards, while Raj Khaleel earns a regional nomination for Best Real Estate Agent Arabia.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dubai-based real estate strategist Raj Khaleel, Founder and CEO of FIMCO Real Estate LLC, has received Five-Star recognition at the Arabian Property Awards 2026–2027, alongside two additional awards recognising FIMCO's brokerage operations and its specialist property consultancy website.

Raj Khaleel was also nominated for Best Real Estate Agent Arabia, extending his individual recognition to the regional competition.

The awards celebration took place on 5 November 2026 at the House of Lords, Houses of Parliament, London, highlighting Arabian property achievements internationally.

The three award-winning categories represent complementary areas of the group's real estate activities:

● Raj Khaleel: Five-Star Winner - Best Real Estate Agent Dubai; Regional Nominee - Best Real Estate Agent Arabia.

● FIMCO Real Estate LLC: Winner - Real Estate Agency Single Office Dubai.

● theVillasDubai: Winner - Property Agency / Consultancy Website Dubai.

International Recognition for Dubai Real Estate Expertise

The Arabian Property Awards form part of the International Property Awards, a long-established international programme organised by International Property Media Ltd, recognising achievement across real estate, property development, architecture, interior design and related disciplines.

According to the organiser, entries are evaluated by an international panel of more than 100 industry judges. The programme distinguishes between national category awards, Five-Star recognition and progression to regional competition.

The recognition comes as Dubai real estate continues attracting international property investors seeking informed guidance on acquisition, investment planning and long-term ownership strategies.

Dubai's Property Market Creates Opportunities for Strategic Investors

Dubai recorded approximately AED 917 billion in real estate transactions during 2025, according to Dubai Land Department figures.

Dubai Land Department reported AED 252 billion in transactions during the first quarter, representing 31% year-on-year growth, alongside 29,312 new property investors.

Dubai's international appeal extends beyond real estate. The emirate welcomed 19.59 million international overnight visitors in 2025, while Dubai International Airport handled 95.2 million passengers, reflecting its position as a major global aviation hub.

Recent research highlights selective investment decisions. Cavendish Maxwell reported approximately AED 72.6 billion in third-quarter 2026 residential sales, while Savills described a period of market stabilisation. These developments reinforce the importance of current, property-specific research.

For investors, market-wide figures provide context, but individual performance depends on acquisition price, location, actual comparable transactions, achievable rental income, ownership costs, future supply and investment horizon. Evidence-based analysis helps distinguish suitable opportunities from attractive marketing claims.

Moving Beyond Property Sales to Evidence-Based Investment Advisory

Raj Khaleel's professional approach places investment objectives and comprehensive market research at the centre of carefully considered property recommendations.

Following the principle of *objective first, property second*, his advisory process begins by understanding whether a client seeks rental income, capital appreciation, a family residence or commercial premises before identifying suitable properties.

The approach incorporates comparative market analysis, registered sales transactions rather than asking prices alone, verified rental evidence, financing considerations, property suitability and potential exit opportunities.

An MBA-qualified professional with UK academic credentials and Dubai real estate licensing, Raj Khaleel maintains international professional connections through membership of the US National Association of REALTORS® and FIABCI, the International Real Estate Federation.

His advisory philosophy combines real estate experience, market research, transaction-based analysis and financial evaluation to help investors identify suitable opportunities and make well-informed property investment decisions.

Through his online Decision Lab, buyers and investors can explore educational calculators and comparisons covering ownership costs, mortgage affordability, rent-versus-buy decisions, rental returns and alternative investment strategies. Professional judgment remains central to property-specific recommendations.

“Property investment should begin with the investor's objectives, not simply the availability of a property. The right decision requires understanding the market, examining the numbers and evaluating how an asset can support long-term financial or personal goals,” said Raj Khaleel, Founder and CEO of FIMCO Real Estate LLC.

Specialist Villa Investment Strategies Receive Recognition

The award for FIMCO's theVillasDubai platform highlights another dimension of the group's specialist property investment advisory approach.

The website focuses on Dubai villa investment and townhouse research, property selection, community comparisons and opportunities to enhance property value.

Its content examines different ownership strategies, including acquiring ready villas, purchasing land for custom development and evaluating existing properties for potential upgrades or repositioning.

For investors, villa upgrades represent a potential long-term value-enhancement investment strategy, rather than simply a renovation exercise. Decisions consider acquisition costs, property condition, improvement budgets, necessary approvals, rental positioning and eventual resale opportunities.

Design, fit-out and construction activities are undertaken by appropriately licensed specialist partners, while FIMCO provides property advisory, brokerage and acquisition support.

The platform offers educational comparisons and case-study-based insights to help investors evaluate the financial and practical implications of villa investment strategies.

Connecting Dubai With International Investors

Dubai's international investor relationships remain an important part of its property-market development.

In September 2026, Dubai Land Department expanded its Dubai RE connect initiative to Bengaluru, following earlier engagements in New Delhi and Mumbai, strengthening direct communication with India's investor community.

For international buyers, understanding local market dynamics, actual transaction prices, rental performance, financing options and ownership responsibilities is essential when evaluating cross-border property opportunities.

FIMCO's advisory positioning addresses these considerations through investor-focused research, property selection, negotiation and transaction coordination.

“Receiving these awards is an important professional milestone. More importantly, it reinforces our commitment to helping clients make well-researched property decisions. Our focus remains on delivering professional guidance, transparency and long-term client relationships,” Raj Khaleel added.

About Raj Khaleel and FIMCO Real Estate

Raj Khaleel is Founder and CEO of FIMCO Real Estate LLC, a Dubai real estate investment advisory firm providing brokerage services. His professional expertise includes strategic property investment planning, market research, residential and commercial property advisory, investor representation and transaction support.

FIMCO serves property investors, homeowners and international buyers seeking informed real estate decisions in Dubai, guided by its principle:“Invest Smart, Invest Right, Earn High.”

Mazin MK

FIMCO Real Estate LLC

+971 56 344 8814

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Raj Khaleel Wins Five-Star Award for Best Real Estate Agent Dubai at Arabian Property Awards News Provided By FIMCO Real Estate LLC November 09, 2026, 19:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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