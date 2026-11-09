Reebok Named Official Work Shoe Of The St. Louis Blues

BUILT FOR EVERY SHIFT.

New "Built for Every Shift" Partnership Celebrates the Hardworking People Behind the Game.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Warson Brands, official licensee of Reebok's tactical and occupational safety footwear, is proud to announce a new partnership with the St. Louis Blues, establishing Reebok as the Official Work Shoe of the St. Louis Blues for the 2026-2027 NHL season.

The partnership will be anchored by Reebok's new campaign platform, "Built for Every Shift," a message that honors the dedication, resilience and performance required by workers on every job site and by the countless individuals working behind the scenes to make professional hockey possible.

From arena operations crews and equipment managers to facility maintenance teams, security personnel, production crews, transportation and logistics, and countless other game-day professionals, the partnership shines a spotlight on the people whose hard work often goes unseen but is essential to every shift and every game.

"The workers who wear Reebok occupational and safety footwear understand what it means to put in the work, day after day," said Jim Maritz, CEO. "The St. Louis Blues organization shares that same commitment to preparation, teamwork, and performance. 'Built for Every Shift' is more than a campaign slogan. It's a recognition of the workers, tradespeople, first responders, military personnel, and arena staff who show up every day ready to get the job done."

Supporting that mission, the St. Louis Blues see firsthand the impact comfortable, protective footwear can have on workers who keep operations moving.“We are excited to partner with Reebok on their efforts to highlight the individuals that put in the unseen time and effort into making a hockey team and entertainment arena run smoothly,” said Todd Mitchell, St. Louis Blues VP and General Manager for Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre.“Our buildings host over 200 total events per year so their work shoe is ideal for the person who is on their feet for long hours, helping them do their jobs safely and comfortably.”

Throughout the season, Reebok and the Blues will collaborate on a series of integrated marketing initiatives, including:

- In-arena branding and fan engagement experiences

- Reebok sponsorship of the Blues' Work Boots Award program

- Community-focused activations throughout the season

- Special appearances and support during Salute to Military Night and First Responders Day

- Additional surprises and exclusive experiences to be announced throughout the season

The partnership represents the largest marketing investment in the history of Warson Brands' Reebok occupational and safety footwear business and reflects the company's continued commitment to supporting the hardworking men and women who keep businesses, communities, and industries moving forward.

"The values that drive hockey and the values that drive the workforce are remarkably similar," said Brent Jennings, VP of Marketing. "Dependability. Toughness. Teamwork. Accountability. Whether you're stepping onto the ice, onto a construction site, into a warehouse or responding to an emergency call, success comes from being ready for every shift."

Fans can follow the partnership throughout the season on social media and at upcoming Blues home games, where Reebok will celebrate the workers who help power both the game and our communities.



About Reebok

Reebok is an iconic and irreverent sports culture brand with a rich and storied fitness heritage dating back to 1895. Founded on athletic footwear that changed the direction of sport, Reebok continues to introduce innovations that propel the industry forward. Today, Reebok sits at the intersection of active, lifestyle and sport, offering high quality and modern styles that are adaptable for every occasion. The brand strives to deliver every athlete, from professionals to enthusiasts, with the opportunity, products and inspiration to reach their full potential. Learn more at .



About Warson Brands

Warson Brands offers a portfolio of 11 safety footwear brands and over 800 styles of safety footwear. We have been in the occupational and tactical footwear business since 1988. We design and engineer footwear for nearly every occupation on the planet. With us, designing and crafting occupational and uniform footwear isn't just a sideline, it's our passion, our one and only business. Our mission is performance, from our shoe design and production to our distribution to our service and marketing support. The better our shoes and team performs, the better our customers perform. It's that simple. To learn more, visit .

Sam Sproull

Warson Brands

+1 314-721-8500

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Reebok Named Official Work Shoe of the St. Louis Blues News Provided By Warson Brands November 09, 2026, 19:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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