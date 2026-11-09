Kodiak Fence Company Highlights Fence Installation And Repair Services Across Flower Mound And North DFW

Kodiak Fence Company installing a new cedar fence

Flower Mound fence contractor serves homeowners and businesses in Lewisville, Highland Village, Coppell, Southlake, Grapevine and surrounding Dallas–Fort Worth.

- NextdoorFLOWER MOUND, TX, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kodiak Fence Company is highlighting its residential and commercial fencing services for property owners in Flower Mound and across North Dallas–Fort Worth. The company provides fence installation, fence replacement, fence repair, fence staining and automatic gate installation for properties ranging from residential backyards to commercial facilities.Based in Flower Mound, Kodiak Fence Company serves customers throughout Denton, Dallas, Tarrant and Collin counties. Its service area includes Lewisville, Highland Village, Argyle, Lantana, Bartonville, Double Oak, Coppell, Carrollton, Irving, Grapevine, Southlake, Colleyville, Keller, Trophy Club, Plano and Frisco.Cedar Privacy Fence Installation and ReplacementFor homeowners comparing fence companies in Flower Mound and nearby communities, Kodiak offers wood fence installation in board-on-board and side-by-side designs. Western red cedar privacy fences can be built with top caps, trim, kickboards and matching walk gates, depending on the property and selected scope.Fence replacement projects can include removal and disposal of the existing fence, along with new posts, rails, pickets and gates. During an on-site assessment, the company reviews the property layout, desired fence height, material preferences and access requirements before preparing a project-specific quote.Kodiak also provides fence repair for damaged sections, leaning posts and gates that no longer close or latch properly. An assessment helps determine whether a targeted repair or a more extensive fence replacement is appropriate.Iron Fences, Pool Fencing, Chain Link and Automatic GatesIn addition to cedar fencing, Kodiak Fence Company offers ornamental iron and steel fences, chain link fencing, Trex composite fencing, pool fences and automatic driveway gates. These options address different priorities, including visibility, privacy, access control and maintenance.Pool fence and gate projects require attention to the rules applicable to the property. Fence height, gate operation, latch placement and other requirements are reviewed during project planning.Commercial fencing services include chain link perimeter fencing, security fencing and access gates for business properties. Ranch fencing, pipe rail fencing and custom fence construction are also available for larger lots and specialized applications.Local Planning and Fence Staining ServicesFor projects in Flower Mound, Coppell, Southlake and other DFW cities, property conditions and local requirements can affect fence design. Kodiak helps customers review the project scope and prepare drawings and specifications for applicable permit and HOA processes.Fence staining services are available for property owners looking to maintain or refresh a wood fence. Material selection, finish, surface condition and the areas to be stained are addressed during estimating.About Kodiak Fence CompanyKodiak Fence Company is a Flower Mound, Texas-based fence contractor serving residential and commercial customers across the Dallas–Fort Worth area. Services include cedar privacy fence installation, iron fencing, chain link fencing, composite fencing, pool fencing, fence repair, fence replacement, fence staining and automatic gates.Company ContactKodiak Fence Company400 Parker Square Rd, Suite 270CFlower Mound, TX 75028(469) 754-8913

ALBERTO MARTINEZ

Kodiak Fence Company

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Kodiak Fence Company Highlights Fence Installation and Repair Services Across Flower Mound and North DFW News Provided By Kodiak Fence Company November 09, 2026, 19:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Furniture & Woodworking Industry



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