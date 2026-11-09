New York Web Design Agency Lounge Lizard Launches Redesigned Website For Nabtesco, A Leader In Precision Motion Control

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Lounge Lizard launches a redesigned website for Nabtesco, combining modern web design with streamlined product discovery and an improved user experience.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lounge Lizard Worldwide Inc., a New York-based award-winning digital agency specializing in branding, web design, website development, and digital marketing, has launched a redesigned website for Nabtesco, a global leader in precision motion control technology. The project adds to Lounge Lizard's portfolio of website design work for manufacturing, industrial automation, and advanced engineering companies.Nabtesco specializes in high-performance cycloidal gearboxes, precision reduction gears, and advanced motion control solutions used across industries including robotics, industrial automation, medical technology, and aerospace. As its product selection and applications expanded, the company needed a digital experience that better showcased its engineering expertise and made complex technical information more accessible.Lounge Lizard redesigned Nabtesco's website to create a modern, intuitive digital platform that simplifies product discovery, strengthens the company's online presence, and helps engineers, manufacturers, and industry professionals identify the right solutions for their applications.The project included digital strategy, UX/UI design, website development, SEO strategy, content architecture, and conversion optimization. A key focus was reorganizing Nabtesco's extensive product portfolio into a more streamlined browsing experience that connects technical specifications with real-world industry situations.The redesigned website features clean layouts, bold typography, industrial imagery, and user-friendly navigation. Dedicated product categories, detailed product pages, and industry-specific application sections help visitors explore Nabtesco's solutions based on their technical requirements. An organized resource library and clear contact pathways further support customer research and decision-making processes.“Nabtesco is known for engineering precision, and we wanted that same level of attention to detail reflected in its digital experience,” said Ken Braun, Founder of Lounge Lizard.“Our focus was on taking a highly technical product portfolio and making it easier for customers to explore, understand, and find the right solutions. The result is a modern, user-friendly website that not only showcases Nabtesco's capabilities but also supports its continued growth.”Built with scalability, search visibility, and performance in mind, the new website also gives Nabtesco a flexible digital foundation for ongoing content expansion and product updates.The result is a more sophisticated digital experience that reflects Nabtesco's reputation for accuracy and innovation while making its extensive engineering capabilities easier to navigate and understand. By merging strategic web design, improved content organization, and clearer conversion pathways, Lounge Lizard created a platform that strengthens Nabtesco's digital presence and supports valuable engagement with potential customers and industry partners.Explore the redesigned website at .About Lounge LizardFounded by industry leaders Ken Braun and Sharon Sexton Braun, Lounge Lizard is an award-winning, family-owned web design and digital marketing agency with over 28 years of experience. Headquartered in Long Island, NY, with offices nationwide, Lounge Lizard combines strategy, creativity, advanced technology, AI, and analytics-based marketing to help brands grow. Led by the creative vision of a Webby Awards judge, the agency specializes in branding, website design and development, e-commerce, SEO, AI Search optimization (AEO), and digital marketing. Through innovative digital experiences and results-driven campaigns, Lounge Lizard helps businesses increase visibility, engage audiences, generate leads, and generate measurable growth.About NabtescoNabtesco is a global leader in precision motion control technology, specializing in high-performance cycloidal gearboxes, precision reduction gears, and advanced motion control solutions. Its products support a wide range of applications, including robotics, industrial automation, medical equipment, and aerospace-related technologies. Known for engineering precision, reliability, and innovation, Nabtesco helps manufacturers and industry professionals achieve accurate, efficient motion control in demanding applications. Learn more at .

Ken Braun

Lounge Lizard Worldwide Inc

+1 888-444-0110 ext. 102

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New York Web Design Agency Lounge Lizard Launches Redesigned Website for Nabtesco, a Leader in Precision Motion Control News Provided By Lounge Lizard Worldwide Inc November 09, 2026, 19:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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