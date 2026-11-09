Thanksgiving Dinner For 10 For $25?! Here's What Worked For Me.

MENAFN - Blogging Away Debt) by Ashley

Over the weekend, I saw a post on social media about Walmart's big Thanksgiving Feast for 10 Deal going on right now across the U.S. (with some exclusions).

It's such an amazing deal that I have to share it here! This is going to sound like an ad, but I promise this post is not sponsored nor do I receive any kickback whatsoever. I'm literally just a customer who found an amazing deal and wants to share it with my community!

Just search Walmart's Feast for 10.

Initially, I tried finding it in the Walmart app with no success. Then good old Google for the win and I easily found it. You click“Add all to cart” and everything gets added for $35.

It's everything you need for a basic Thanksgiving dinner, including:

Butterball frozen turkey items to make green bean casserole (canned beans, cream of mushroom soup, crispy onions) canned corn cornbread mix items to make sweet potato casserole (fresh whole sweet potatoes and mini-marshmallows) stuffing mix a bag of fresh whole russet potatoes gravy mix rolls fresh cranberries items to make pumpkin pie (frozen pie crust, canned pumpkin, evaporated milk, whipped topping)

Already this is an amazing deal for $35, but it gets even better. You can add a promo code at checkout to bring the price down by $10. That means the entire feast comes out to $25!!!

I've seen different codes floating around: double10 (did not work for me), and triple10 (which worked for me) seem to be the most common.

At this price, even if its something you don't typically eat, it's worth it to buy the deal and just donate what you won't eat. For instance, I'm not a big fan of the powdered gravy packets and I don't know that I've ever used evaporated milk in my life. But who cares? Find a food pantry near you and donate what you won't use!

I know we are all struggling with the price of food these days, so I wanted to bring this to our U.S. readers just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. The deal is advertised as being valid from now through Dec 24, 2026.

Has anyone else successfully used this deal to help bring cost down for Thanksgiving? What other deals have you seen in your area?