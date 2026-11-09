JIADE LIMITED Announces Pricing Of $1.2 Million Registered Direct Offering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHENGDU, China, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JIADE LIMITED (Nasdaq: JDZG) (the "Company"), a provider of one-stop comprehensive education support services for adult education institutions through its subsidiaries in the People's Republic of China, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 6,666,666 Class A Ordinary Shares (the“Shares”) (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof), at an offering price of $0.18 per share in a registered direct offering (the“Offering”).

The gross proceeds to the Company from the registered direct offering are estimated to be approximately $1.2 Million before deducting the placement agent's fees and other estimated offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on November 10, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Univest Securities, LLC is acting as the sole placement agent.

The registered direct offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-292574) previously filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and became effective on January 13, 2026. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at . Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, by contacting Univest Securities, LLC at ..., or by calling +1 (212) 343-8888.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sales of such securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Copies of the prospectus supplement relating to the registered direct offering, together with the accompanying base prospectus will be filed by the Company and, upon filing, can be obtained at the SEC's website at .

About JIADE LIMITED

JIADE LIMITED (Nasdaq: JDZG) provides one-stop comprehensive education support services for adult education institutions in China. Through its subsidiaries, the Company offers software-driven and service-based solutions centered around the Kebiao Technology Educational Administration Platform (“KB Platform”), which streamlines enrollment, student management, learning progress tracking, grade inquiry, and graduation management. JIADE also provides auxiliary services such as pre-enrollment guidance, exam training, application support, tutoring, and exam administration. As of June 30, 2026, the Company has collectively provided one-stop comprehensive education supporting services to over 17 adult education institutions and had collectively provided education supporting services to approximately 115,114 students, newly provided safety technology training services for approximately 21,834 individuals and online course services for approximately 138,473 individuals.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“potential,”“continue,”“is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

JIADE LIMITED

Investor Relations Department

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Investor Relations Firm

WFS Investor Relations Inc.

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Phone: +1 (628) 283-9214