Security National Financial Corporation Reports Financial Results For The Quarter Ended September 30, 2026

Scott M. Quist, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said:

“There are two major financial statements in the 10Q that I will focus on: the“Statement of Earnings”, or Income Statement, and the Balance Sheet. From the Income Statement point of view, we had a rugged 3rd quarter, with earnings decreasing some 37% (pre-tax) as compared to Q3 2025 to $8.2MM. From a Balance Sheet point of view, we had what we believe is the largest single-quarter dollar increase in Stockholders' Equity in our history, with equity increasing some $36MM, or 8.2% for the quarter, to $469MM. From my point of view, both results, as divergent as they may seem, are driven primarily by the same macro factor – increased interest rates.

Going to a Segment Analysis, our Mortgage Segment fell from a profit of $66,000 in Q3 2025 to a $2.65MM loss in 2026. About $1MM of that loss is a non-cash fair value adjustment to our loans held for sale and our derivatives (primarily interest rate lock commitments), which is based on estimates and can fluctuate from period to period. The major reason behind our reduced profitability is simply market conditions. The geopolitical environment was very unfavorable in Q3, which led to accelerating, deteriorating market conditions through the entire quarter and very reduced volumes. For comparison's sake, in the Utah Housing market (which is one of our major markets) pending home sales were down 27% September 2026 over September 2025 and closed sales were down 12%, with homes for sale increasing 4%. To summarize the Utah market, inventory increased and sales decreased sharply. Similar conditions existed in most of the markets we service. It should be noted that despite the very rugged 3rd quarter, we narrowed our losses by 9% over 2025 on a YTD basis. To me, our Mortgage Segment deserves a hearty“Thank You” for their continued tenacity in the face of such very tough market conditions. I am not discouraged one bit from our deliberate overall corporate strategy.

In our Insurance Segment, the reduced profitability causes were similar from an Income Statement point of view. I should stress at the outset that our investment yield remains quite above industry averages for life insurance companies. According to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, industry book yields at year end 2025 were in the mid 4% range, while ours for Q3 2026 was in the mid 5% range. Nevertheless, our average portfolio yield declined approximately 90 basis points YOY, primarily driven by the timing of home builder profit recognition, with additional impacts from the allowance for credit losses and decreased funeral funding yields, as well as modest declines in construction interest earnings, fee income, and gains on sale. The decreased home builder profits and construction interest earnings require no further comment than what has been given above regarding mortgage market conditions. Regarding the allowance for credit losses, under the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) accounting standard we recorded a provision for credit losses of roughly $2MM in Q3, primarily related to two loans that went into default during the quarter. If our ultimate recoveries exceed current estimates, a portion of this provision could be reversed in future periods. Expense levels at our Insurance Segment are a little elevated, which I view as money well spent. First year life insurance sales are up over 20% YTD as measured by annualized premium, 27% as measured by face amount, over 2025, which is a very credible accomplishment given that we changed out almost our entire senior sales management staff last year. Much hard work from new sales management has gone into improving our sales processes and offerings and we believe we are just getting started. Due to how first year sales are accounted for, the profits from those sales will not be realized from an accounting point of view until future years. In fact, first year sales are mildly profit negative. Lastly, due to the increase in interest rates, our life reserves were revalued downwards. Under current accounting rules, that revaluation is not included in net earnings; instead, it flows through Other Comprehensive Income (reported in a separate statement in the Form 10Q) and directly into Stockholders' Equity, which caused the large increase noted above. In a nutshell, our liabilities have a longer average duration than our assets, so increases in interest rates generally have the effect noted, and decreases generally have the opposite effect.

Our Cemetery and Mortuary Segment similarly had a rugged Q3 with profit declining roughly $500,000 or 17%, as compared to 2025. While there are numerous inputs that lead to any increase or decrease in profitability, there were two major factors for Q3 totaling over $600,000. First, the Segment had unrealized losses of over $400,000 in its stock portfolio for the quarter and in Q3 2025 had a leasing income gain of $241,000, which is not present in 2026 thus giving a negative comparison. Operationally speaking, while families served in Q3 increased modestly (2.5%) over 2025, for the YTD families served decreased some 1.3%, reflecting the constrained death rate environment that has been experienced nationwide. Our traditional funeral vs. cremation mix turned more towards cremation, which gives a lower revenue, and we are experiencing cost pressures. Nevertheless, we controlled what we could control, and our preneed cemetery sales rose roughly 12% for the quarter and 17% for the year, which is the largest single factor in giving us a 9% profit improvement YTD. To summarize very broadly, we“held serve” operationally, and our preneed cemetery sales viewed YTD overcame our unrealized losses, giving a 9% YTD profit improvement.

Lastly, I will comment here that the financial balance inherent in our businesses is illustrated markedly when the financial statements are viewed as a whole, meaning that increased interest rates gave our Mortgage Segment a very rugged environment, but at least from a GAAP Balance Sheet point of view gave our Insurance Segment a very favorable environment. Our Cemetery and Mortuary Segment, which is not affected nearly as much by interest rates is affected by the death rate, but again note the balance that decreases in death rates benefit the Insurance Segment.

SNFC has three business segments. The following table shows the revenues and earnings before taxes for the three months ended September 30, 2026, as compared to 2025, for each of the three business segments: