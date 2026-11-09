15 Years Later, 'We Shall Never Forget 9/11 - The Kids Book Of Freedom' Sees Major Resurgence In Online Orders

New generations seek to understand the events of 9/11. Fifteen years after its 2011 original publication, We Shall Never Forget 9/11 is experiencing a very notable resurgence in sales.

When the 8.5 x 11-inch book was first published in 2011, We Shall Never Forget 9/11 - The Kids Book of Freedom appeared in hundreds of news outlets worldwide

Bell states that renewed interest comes as an entire generation of young Americans has grown up with no personal memory of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Books have a way of preserving a moment in time.

The graphic was created to help parents and families discuss the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, the search for Osama bin Laden, and the meaning of freedom in America

Originally published on Aug. 3, 2011, the illustrated graphic coloring book was created to help parents and families discuss the September 11 terrorist attacks.

- N. Wayne Bell, US Based PublisherST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New generations seek to understand the events of 9/11. Fifteen years after its original 2011 publication, We Shall Never Forget 9/11 is experiencing a notable resurgence in sales, according to St. Louis-based publisher Really Big Coloring Books, Inc. The company has recently observed purchasing activity through numerous online channels and bookselling platforms. In 2011, the graphic was created to help parents and families discuss the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, the search for Osama bin Laden, and the meaning of freedom in America.When the 8.5 x 11-inch book was first published in 2011, We Shall Never Forget 9/11 - The Kids Book of Freedom appeared in hundreds of news outlets worldwide and shipped to more than 90 countries within two months. It combines original illustrations and straightforward explanatory material about 9/11, terrorism, the demise of bin Laden, and the American response. Wayne Bell, the author and publisher of the comic coloring book, stated,“In 2011 I stopped press appearances after about 80 interviews on radio, TV, and cable news. The questions were the same: 'Why do you think it's appropriate to teach children about 9/11?”Bell participated in dozens of media interviews in the United States and internationally. His answers were consistent:“Parents and educators wanted it; adults buy the books to educate their children”. The book contains serious historical subject matter and has attracted significant national and international attention.Bell states that renewed interest comes as an entire generation of young Americans has grown up with no personal memory of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Many parents who remember the attacks firsthand are now explaining the events to children, so they know 9/11 only as history.“September 11 is no longer a personal memory for millions of young people-it is an event they must learn about,” says N. Wayne Bell, Founder and CEO of Really Big Coloring Books, Inc.“When we published this book in 2011, our purpose was to create something parents could use to begin this conversation. Fifteen years later, people are still finding the book and ordering it in mass. We sold this book every year, but today's resurgence is notable. This tells us the subject and the responsibility to remember 9/11 remain very much alive.The book received major attention on the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2021, when the company released a remembrance edition. Company materials state they were contacted, and the 9/11 book and anti-terror publications were entered into the National September 11 Memorial & Museum's archival collections. The renewed demand in 2026 demonstrates the unusual longevity of a publication created around one of the defining events in modern American history.“Books have a way of preserving a moment in time,” Bell continued.“The message behind this book has always been clear and simple: remember what happened, remember who did it, teach the next generation, and never, ever, ever forget 9/11”.We Shall Never Forget 9/11 – The Kids Book of Freedom is published and manufactured by Really Big Coloring Books, Inc. of St. Louis, Missouri.ISBN: 9781619536976Publisher: Really Big Coloring Books, Inc.Headquarters: St. Louis, MO.

N. Wayne Bell

Really Big Coloring Books, Inc.

+1 314-695-5757

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9/11 - Coloring Book Graphic Novel We Shall Never Forget Wayne Bell Publisher

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15 Years Later, 'We Shall Never Forget 9/11 - The Kids Book of Freedom' sees Major Resurgence in Online Orders News Provided By Really Big Coloring Books, Inc. November 09, 2026, 18:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Social Media



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