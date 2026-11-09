New York Festivals Health Awards Announces 2026 Shortlist

14 Countries Advancing with U.S. Agencies Leading the Shortlist, Followed by Canada and the United Kingdom

- Jennifer Vizina, Executive Director, New York Festivals Health AwardsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The 2026 New York FestivalsHealth Awards, celebrating excellence in healthcare, wellness, and pharmaceutical advertising, today announced its 2026 shortlist.New York Festivals Health Awards celebrates the power of creativity to move healthcare forward, recognizing exceptional work that challenges conventions, sparks meaningful conversations, and makes a lasting impact across the global health and wellness landscape.“This year's shortlist reflects the strength and growing global reach of healthcare and wellness creativity, with work represented from 14 countries. We're seeing agencies and creative teams around the world bring fresh perspectives and powerful ideas to some of the most important conversations in health. We're particularly encouraged by the response to our inaugural Human Lens: The Lived Experience category, which recognizes the importance of bringing patient voices, caregiver experiences, and real human perspectives into healthcare communications. It's an exciting addition to the Health Awards and a meaningful reflection of the role creativity can play in connecting with people.”-Jennifer Vizina, Executive Director, NYFHealthReflecting this year's theme, Rewarding Those Who See Health Differently, the 2026 shortlisted entries were carefully reviewed by the NYF Health Awards Shortlist Jury, comprised of leading healthcare and pharmaceutical creatives from around the globe. The work advancing to the trophy round represents 14 countries. Shortlisted entries are evaluated by two Executive Jury panels, one dedicated to Health & Wellness and the other to Pharma.With 278 entries advancing to the trophy round, this year's shortlist reflects the broad spectrum of creativity and innovation shaping healthcare communications worldwide. From integrated campaigns, film, audio, social media, and out-of-home to experiential activations, brand partnerships, AI-driven creativity, and innovative uses of technology, the work demonstrates how powerful ideas can engage audiences and advance meaningful conversations around health.Another notable highlight is the strong international response to the inaugural Human Lens: The Lived Experience category, introduced for 2027, with more than 40 entries advancing to the shortlist. The category recognizes work that brings patient stories, caregiver narratives, community voices, and lived experiences to the forefront.North America and South AmericaUnited StatesAgencies across the United States led this year's shortlist, with OLIXIR New York earning the highest number of shortlisted entries. Digitas Health, The Bloc, Neon, VML, and Grey New York also posted strong showings. Additional agencies with work advancing to the trophy round include The Considered, Grey Health NY, Eversana Intouch, BeautifulBeast, Otherhood Agency, and Avalere Health.CanadaFor the second consecutive year, Klick Health Canada secured the second-highest number of shortlisted entries. Other Canadian agencies with work advancing to the trophy round include TANK Worldwide and Fuse Create.South AmericaArgentina's Mercado McCann earned multiple shortlist placements.EuropeOgilvy Health UK led the European agencies in shortlisted entries. Other UK agencies advancing to the trophy round include Havas Lynx, Matter, and BBH. Germany was represented by Remedy Edge Germany and St. Elmo's Fire. Italy's Accenture Song also advanced, while Spain's SAMY and Manifesto each earned multiple shortlist placements.Asia-Pacific and Middle EastThe shortlist reflects work from across the region, with Singapore represented by TBWA Singapore and Leo Singapore, South Korea by Daehong Communications, Japan by TBWA/HAKUHODO, Australia by Showpony, and India by BrandCare Asia. KOLYSHEV C&D Israel also advanced to the trophy round.All shortlisted work advances to face-to-face Executive Jury sessions, where final award levels will be determined by two distinct NYF Health Awards Executive Juries. The Health & Wellness Executive Jury will be led by Chair Rich Levy, Chief Creative Officer at Klick Health, and the Pharma Executive Jury by Chair Jason Graff, Global Chief Creative Officer at VML Health.In addition, a Human Lens: The Lived Experience Specialty Jury, led by Co-Chairs Jordan and Anna Rathkopf, Co-Founders of RATHKOPF, a patient and caregiver-led strategy and storytelling studio, will determine the award winners in the Human Lens category.Trophy-winning campaigns for the 2026 NYF Health Awards will be announced on November 17, 2026.For more information on the 2026 NYF Health competition, the NYF Health Awards 2026 Shortlist or to explore NYFHealth's interview series HEALTH PULSE, visit: .About New York Festivals:New York FestivalsCelebrating the World's Best Work since 1957International Advertising AwardsAME AwardsNYFHealthRadioAwardsTV&FilmAwardsEntries to each of the competitions are judged around the world by panels of peers in their respective industries. For more information, go to .

Gayle Seminara Mandel

New York Festivals

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New York Festivals Health Awards Announces 2026 Shortlist News Provided By New York Festivals November 09, 2026, 18:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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