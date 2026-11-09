Riverfront Estate On 115.4± Preserved Acres In Asbury, NJ To Be Sold At Auction

115+/- Acre Preserved Estate

Custom Colonial Farmhouse Ready for Completion

Barn/6-Car Garage

Warren County Property Featuring Musconetcong River Frontage, Mountain Views and a Custom Colonial Farmhouse Ready for Completion

- Max Spann Jr, President & CEO of Max Spann RE & Auction Co, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. announces the upcoming auction of an exceptional 115.4± acre preserved estate at 6 Wolverton Road in the Asbury section of Franklin Township, Warren County, New Jersey. Set along more than 2,000 feet of the Musconetcong River, the property combines rolling farmland, open acreage and scenic mountain views with a custom Colonial farmhouse ready for its next owner to complete.The centerpiece of the estate is a custom Colonial farmhouse originally built in 1989 with nearly 5,000 square feet of living space. The existing residence gives buyers the opportunity to complete, customize and reimagine the home to suit their own vision rather than starting from the ground up.The property is also built for recreation and entertaining, with a heated in-ground Gunite pool, an all-weather tennis court, patios and extensive outdoor entertainment areas. A barn/six-car garage complements the substantial acreage and provides flexibility for agricultural, equestrian, recreational or estate uses.“Estates with this combination of acreage, river frontage and mountain views rarely come to market in Warren County,” said Max Spann Jr., President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.“The existing residence gives the next owner a real head start. Whether they finish it as planned or reimagine it as a family estate, an equestrian property, or a working farm, the setting is here and the vision is theirs. It also is excellent for bird watching, including a nesting bald eagle on the property.”Whether a buyer plans to plant crops, bring livestock or simply enjoy a private country retreat, the 115.4± acre estate offers room and flexibility rarely found in the region.The Musconetcong River is a designated National Wild and Scenic River, and the surrounding area offers fishing, hiking, biking, kayaking and other outdoor recreation, including trout fishing along the river. Warren County's extensive network of preserved parks, trails and natural areas adds to the property's appeal for outdoor enthusiasts.Despite its rural setting, the estate provides convenient access to Interstate 78, connecting it to the broader western and central New Jersey region.Prospective bidders are encouraged to tour the property during scheduled previews on Saturday, November 14, Saturday, November 21, and Thursday, December 3, each from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m.The online auction will open for bidding Monday, December 7, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. and conclude Wednesday, December 9, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. Interested bidders can obtain the complete Property Information Package, auction terms, and registration information through Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. at .________________________________________Auction Information:Property Address: 6 Wolverton Road, Asbury (Franklin Township), Warren County, NJ 08802Property Previews 12-2 PM: Sat November 14th, Sat November 21st, Thurs December 3rdOnline Bidding Opens: Monday, December 7, 2026 at 9:00 a.m.Online Bidding Concludes: Wednesday, December 9, 2026 at 11:00 a.m.Interested bidders can access due diligence materials and register to bid online at________________________________________About Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.For more than 60 years, Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. has specialized in the accelerated marketing and sale of residential, commercial, and development properties across the United States. With offices in New York, New Jersey, and Florida, the firm creates competitive auction environments that maximize value for sellers while providing transparent opportunities for buyers.

Max Spann Jr.

Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co

+1 908-735-9191

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Riverfront Estate on 115.4± Preserved Acres in Asbury, NJ to be Sold at Auction News Provided By Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. November 09, 2026, 18:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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