Manufacture And Supply Of Biopreparation "CBO-Intense" For Intensifying Detoxification Of Effluents From Pulp-And-Paper And Wood-Processing Factories

(MENAFN- RCTT) The Institute of Microbiology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus offers consumers biopreparation ((CBO-intense)) for intensifying detoxification of effluents from pulp-and-paper and wood-processing factories under a manufacturing agreement and is looking for partners interested in a distribution services agreement. Description The Institute of Microbiology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus has developed biopreparation ((CBO-intense)) for intensifying detoxification of effluents from pulp-and-paper and wood-processing factories.

The based of preparation is consortium of microbial degraders of organic compounds representing genera Rhodococcus and Sarcina in cultural medium;

titer – not less than 1,0x1010 CFU/ml.

Preparation has a powerful decomposing potential toward a broad spectrum of pollutants: alcohols, saccharides, phenol, formaldehyde, oil-refining products, chloroorganic compounds, etc.

((CBO-intense)) ensures:

* stability in performance of biological decontamination systems even in stressful operation regimes and at elevated concentration of toxicants, like phenol and formaldehyde;

* promotes increased oxidative capacity of activated sludge and better operating efficiency of biological treatment plants.

Preparation effectively controls filamentous swelling of activated sludge and restores its oxidation power.

COD efficiency of biopreparation applied:

* as biocharge for treatment of effluents 97..99%;

* as activator of sludge mixture – 71..92%.

((CBO-intense)) is eco-friendly product of hazard class 4 (low-danger risk substances). It is distinguished by zero toxicity as evidenced by lack of skin-irritating action.

Application guidelines:



Package:Plastic containers of 1..50 l volume.Terms of storage:6 months since fabrication date within temperature range +4 to +15 °C in shady place.Application area: effluents from pulp-and-paper and wood-processing factories.Institute of Microbiology offers partners:* biopreparation ((CBO-intense)) for intensifying detoxification of effluents from pulp-and-paper and wood-processing factories under a manufacturing agreement;* biopreparation ((CBO-intense)) for intensifying detoxification of effluents from pulp-and-paper and wood-processing factories under a distribution services agreement.Product catalog of the ((Institute of Microbiology of NAS of Belarus)) 2023, p.36.Link on the Institute of Microbiology site (in Russian). Advantages and Innovations Import substitution of biopreparations:((BioRemove 1100)) (((Novozymes A/S)), Denmark);((BIOZIM B570)) (((Bio-Systems)), Great Britain);((BBS Industrial Aero)) (((BBS Ecology)), Russian Federation). Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development ТУ BY 100289066.147-2018 Funding source State budgedInternalIPR status Exclusive rightsSecret know-howTrade marksSector group BioChemTechEnvironmentMaterialsClient information Type R&D institution Year established 1975 NACE keywords M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnologyM.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineeringM.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.A.01.62 - Support activities for animal productionC.20.20 - Manufacture of pesticides and other agrochemical productsTurnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Microbiology is the leading research center of the Republic of Belarus in the field of microbiology and biotechnology. The Institute's arsenal of innovative developments includes substances for medicines and diagnostics, biopreservatives, feed and food additives, biodisinfectants, probiotics, plant protection products, microbial fertilizers, wastewater and environmental treatment technologies that are in demand by the economy, and specific recommendations for combating biodamage.Main areas of scientific activity:- Study of the biodiversity, ecology, physiology, biochemistry, and genetics of microorganisms; development of a national repository of microbial biological resources.- Selection and genetic engineering of microbial strains capable of producing biologically active compounds of practical significance.- Development of microbial biotechnologies for industry, agriculture, medicine, and environmental protection.Key objectives:- Ensuring the preservation and operation of the Belarusian Collection of Non-Pathogenic Microorganisms (designated as a National Heritage Asset, No. 5), which is registered with the World Federation for Culture Collections (acronym: BIM; collection number: 909). Expanding the collection and the DNA bank of industrially valuable microorganisms.- Phenotypic and molecular-genetic identification of microorganisms; selection and genetic engineering of strains that produce biologically active compounds.- Elucidating the mechanisms underlying the biogenesis of enzymes and low-molecular-weight metabolites. Developing production technologies and pilot-scale manufacturing of enzyme preparations for the chemo-enzymatic synthesis of pharmaceutical substances, the production of diagnostic agents, and applications in the food industry and waste processing.- Developing and implementing technologies for the production of microbial preparations for agriculture and forestry, including biological plant protection agents, microbial fertilizers, bio-preservatives, feed additives, and probiotics.- Creating environmental biotechnologies and preparations for the remediation of natural and industrial environments contaminated with xenobiotics or petroleum-based pollutants.- Establishing biotechnological platforms for the production of vaccines. - Development of biotechnologies for the microbial conversion of plant-based raw materials and the production of high-quality animal feed.- Pilot-scale industrial production of environmentally safe biological preparations for various applications.- Scientific support for biotechnological manufacturing processes.Official website of the Institute of Microbiology. Languages spoken EnglishRussianInformation about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreementManufacturing agreementType and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing biopreparation ((CBO-intense)) for intensifying detoxification of effluents from pulp-and-paper and wood-processing factories under a manufacturing agreement.Partners interested in purchasing biopreparation ((CBO-intense)) for intensifying detoxification of effluents from pulp-and-paper and wood-processing factories under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500251-500SME 51-250SME 11-50SME <= 10R&D InstitutionUniversitySole proprietor