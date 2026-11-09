KGC INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman Urges Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) Investors With Substantial Losses To Contact Firm Ahead Of January 5, 2027 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

. Class Period: Feb. 18, 20226 – Sept. 23, 2026 . Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 5, 2027 . Visit: . Contact the Firm Now: ... 844-916-0895



Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Securities Class Action Overview:

The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado, and captioned Lin v. Kinross Gold Corporation, et al., Case No. 1:26-cv-05910, seeks to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

WHAT KINROSS INVESTORS CAN DO?

If you suffered substantial losses purchasing or acquiring Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) stock during the Class Period (Feb. 18, 20226 – Sept. 23, 2026, you may seek appointment as Lead Plaintiff for the class before the January 5, 2027 deadline.