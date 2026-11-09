Mulligal To Participate In Downtown Wausau Holiday Shop Hop November 1314

The two-day shopping event will feature special store hours, discounts, and a community-wide giveaway across participating downtown businesses.

WAUSAU, WI, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mulligal, a women's golf apparel retailer in downtown Wausau, will participate in the Holiday Shop Hop on Friday, Nov. 13, and Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. The two-day event will bring together local businesses to kick off the holiday shopping season with special promotions, extended shopping hours, and opportunities to enter prize drawings.During the Holiday Shop Hop, Mulligal will offer 30% off storewide purchases and 20% off gift cards. The store will also have special event hours, opening from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.The event will feature a punch card program encouraging shoppers to visit multiple downtown businesses. Customers will receive a punch card at participating stores and earn a punch with each purchase. After collecting five punches, shoppers can enter their cards into a drawing for a chance to win. Each additional punch will provide another entry.Participating businesses will contribute items to three themed giveaway baskets featuring products from a variety of downtown retailers. Along with Mulligal, participating businesses include The Local, Chocolate Cafe, Janke Book Store, Design Theory, The Story Cellar, Sweets on 3rd, Central Board, Shepherd & Schaller, Caked, Shelves of Aeaea, and other downtown establishments.The Holiday Shop Hop is designed to encourage community members to explore local retailers while supporting Wausau's small-business community at the start of the holiday season.Mulligal offers new and resale women's golf, tennis, and pickleball apparel, including clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company operates an online store and a retail location in downtown Wausau.About Mulligal:Mulligal provides a platform for women golfers, both new and experienced, to buy and consign high-quality new and gently used golf apparel. Not only does Mulligal help women across the nation find high-quality, reasonably priced athletic wear, but it also has a marked impact on its environment and community. Founded by Chrissy Kaupie, the company aims to make women's golf fashion affordable, accessible, and sustainable. In 2025, Mulligal sold over 2,900 used clothing items, reflecting an environmental savings of 26,100 kilograms of CO2 emissions and approximately 4,698,000 liters of water. Plus, customers enjoyed a collective savings of about $88,000. Mulligal is committed to helping women golfers find clothing that fits their style and budget while encouraging the resale and recycling of garments to reduce waste.

Chrissy Kaupie

Mulligal

+1 715-298-2198

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Mulligal to Participate in Downtown Wausau Holiday Shop Hop November 13–14 News Provided By CadenceSEO November 09, 2026, 18:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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