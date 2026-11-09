Student First Technologies Builds On Experience To Strengthen State Education Choice Program Support

Drawing on experience supporting complex state programs, Student First delivers adaptable technology and flexible partnership models to meet diverse state needs

BLOOMINGTON, IN, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As states expand education choice opportunities and modernize education funding programs, Student First Technologies (SFT) is drawing on its experience supporting complex government-administered initiatives to deliver a more flexible approach-one that recognizes every state program has unique requirements and deserves technology and operational support tailored to its needs.From education savings accounts (ESAs) to scholarship programs and other publicly funded education initiatives, states face different legislative requirements, administrative structures, funding models, compliance obligations and expectations for serving families and education providers. Successfully supporting these programs requires more than a technology platform-it requires a partner capable of adapting its technology, implementation strategy and operational support to the specific needs of each program."Education funding programs are evolving, and states need technology partners that understand the differences between their programs and are prepared to adapt quickly and accordingly," said Forrest Fowler, CEO of SFT. "We don't believe in forcing every program into the same technology or operating model. Our approach is to understand what each program is designed to accomplish, determine how the state wants to manage its operations, and configure our platform and services around those decisions."That's why SFT offers states two distinct approaches to deploying its Theodore platform, allowing program administrators to determine the division of labor that best fits their organizational structure, administrative capabilities and operational objectives. States can license the platform and manage program operations internally, with Theodore configured to meet the specific legislation, rules and requirements governing their program. Alternatively, states can engage SFT for an implementation partnership that includes platform configuration, onboarding, staff training, program operations and customer support through its U.S.-based team.While some states have established administrative teams and prefer to maintain direct control over day-to-day program operations, others seek a more comprehensive partnership that provides additional implementation expertise and ongoing operational support. Rather than requiring states to conform to a predetermined service model, SFT adapts its technology and level of involvement to the needs of the program. This flexibility allows states to leverage their existing resources, establish the division of responsibilities that works best for their teams and access additional expertise where needed-all while using a technology platform designed to support their specific program requirements.STFs' approach reflects lessons learned through several years of supporting complex, state-administered education choice programs. Those experiences reinforced the importance of thoughtful implementation planning, comprehensive testing, adequate staffing and training, effective stakeholder coordination and operational readiness.The company has translated those lessons into continued investments in its technology, organizational structure and operational capabilities to strengthen its ability to support programs from initial implementation through ongoing administration.SFT engaged MojoTech, a nationally recognized software development firm whose clients include MoneyLion, Fiserv, Credit Karma, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Aetna, to support further platform development and extensive user and load testing. The engagement helped strengthen the platform's reliability, scalability, performance and overall user experience.The company is also now backed by Elmore Companies with capital and advisory services to support continued growth and scale. In parallel, SFT tripled its team to more than 50 members, including full-time employees as well as full-time and fractional industry-expert contractors. This expanded organizational capacity strengthens the company's ability to support platform development, program implementation, customer service and ongoing operations. SFT continues to expand its team and technical capabilities, supported by strong candidate interest and a robust talent pipeline, to meet the evolving needs of state partners and a growing education choice marketplace.One example of SFTs' capabilities in action is its work as program manager for West Virginia's Hope Scholarship, one of the country's most expansive education choice programs. The program served 14,486 students during the 2025-2026 school year, representing nearly 38% growth over the previous year. According to the West Virginia State Treasurer's Office, the 2025-2026 Hope Scholarship Parent Satisfaction Survey found that 96% of responding families reported overall satisfaction with the program.Supporting a program of this scale and continued growth requires technology and operational infrastructure capable of accommodating diverse educational needs, participating families and education providers. The high parent satisfaction rate further underscores the importance of delivering an accessible, responsive and reliable program experience as participation expands."Every program has its own vision for education choice, and our responsibility is to provide the technology and operational capabilities to help bring that vision to life," said Fowler. "Our experience has taught us that successful programs require flexibility, preparation and a commitment to continuous improvement. We have made meaningful investments in all three, and we are excited about what that means for the states and families we serve."Beyond state ESA programs, SFT also supports public school students. The company has helped administer high-impact tutoring programs and family grants designed to expand equity and access in public school districts. Looking ahead, Student First is partnering with several public school district Scholarship Granting Organizations (SGOs) to prepare for the launch of the Federal Scholarship Tax Credit program in 2027. These SGOs will focus exclusively on serving public school students, providing funding for eligible education services such as high-impact tutoring and after-school care.This work reflects SFTs' broader commitment to providing adaptable technology and administrative solutions that support diverse education funding models and expand opportunities for students, regardless of the type of program or educational setting.As education funding programs continue to evolve, SFT remains focused on being a long-term partner to state administrators and SGOs, providing adaptable technology, implementation expertise and operational support that can grow alongside the programs it serves.About Student First TechnologiesStudent First Technologies is a financial technology company on the forefront of building and implementing education funding programs nationwide. SFT helps administer Tax Credit Scholarships, Education Savings Accounts, and Microgrants for scholarship granting organizations, state agencies, nonprofits, and schools nationwide. SFT has helped more than 300,000 students with access to over $1.3 billion in education funding. To learn more about Student First Technologies, visit .Student First Technologies is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services provided by Bangor Savings Bank, Member FDIC.

Student First Technologies

Student First Technologies

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Student First Technologies Builds on Experience to Strengthen State Education Choice Program Support News Provided By Bascom Communications Group November 09, 2026, 18:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Education, IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.