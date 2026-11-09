Bluesky Meeting Outlines Board Minutes Rules From Ohio To Florida And California For Hoas And Public Bodies

Board minutes rules differ by state: Ohio, Florida condominiums and California HOAs. General information, not legal advice.

Florida condominiums with 25 or more units must post 12 months of approved minutes online; California HOAs must make minutes available within 30 days.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BlueSky Meeting, a web-based service for board agendas and minutes, has compiled state rules that show how far the duty to keep and share board minutes now reaches. The Foundation for Community Association Research estimates in its Fact Book 2025 that the United States has 373,000 community associations with 78.1 million residents, in addition to the school boards, councils and other public bodies that meet under state open meetings laws.In Ohio, the Open Meetings Act requires that the minutes of a regular or special meeting of any public body be promptly prepared, filed and maintained, and be open to public inspection. Minutes of an executive session need only reflect the general subject matter of the discussion. The Ohio Attorney General's office says minutes do not have to be a verbatim transcript but must include enough facts for the public to understand the body's decisions.In Florida, homeowners' associations with 100 or more parcels must post documents such as budgets, meeting notices and agendas on a website or mobile application, a requirement that took effect January 1, 2025. Condominium associations managing 25 or more units, other than timeshare condominiums, must post digital copies of official records, including the approved minutes of all board meetings over the preceding 12 months, generally within 30 days after a record is received or created.In California, the Civil Code requires that the minutes, proposed minutes or a summary of any board meeting other than an executive session be available to association members within 30 days of the meeting.The rules differ by state and by type of organization, and no single national standard applies. BlueSky's guide to board minutes says a useful record answers four questions: when and where the board met, who was there, what was decided and how each vote went. Minutes are a record of decisions, not a transcript."Minutes are the record a board is held to later," said the BlueSky Meeting team. "A short, accurate record that can be found quickly is worth more than a long one that nobody can locate."BlueSky is used to create agendas, record attendance and votes, and publish minutes. It runs in a web browser and is available to organizations in any country. Plans are priced per meeting group, starting at $9 per month, with a 30-day free trial that requires no credit card. A free board minutes template and filled-in example are at .This release is general information and is not legal advice. Statutes were read on November 9, 2026 and can change. Requirements depend on the state, the type of organization and its governing documents, and each organization should confirm its obligations with qualified counsel. Use of BlueSky does not by itself satisfy any legal requirement. BlueSky Meeting is not affiliated with or endorsed by any government agency or the Foundation for Community Association Research.About BlueSky MeetingBlueSky Meeting is web-based meeting software for boards, committees and teams at schools, nonprofits, businesses, homeowners associations and government bodies. It handles agendas, minutes, attendance, votes and meeting documents.Media contact:Media Relations, BlueSky Meeting...

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BlueSky Meeting Outlines Board Minutes Rules From Ohio to Florida and California for HOAs and Public Bodies News Provided By Watermelon Love November 09, 2026, 18:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Law, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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