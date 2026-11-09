USA Expand Counter-Drone Cooperation

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 10 (IANS) Five federal departments on Monday announced an agreement to coordinate the testing and deployment of counter-drone systems while protecting civilian aircraft and navigation equipment, an official announcement said.

The departments of Transportation, War, Homeland Security, Energy and Justice said the arrangement would strengthen their response to unauthorised or dangerous drones and establish a consistent process for assessing new technologies, it said.

The memorandum of understanding, led by the White House Task Force to Restore American Airspace Sovereignty, covers cooperation on technical requirements, field testing and information sharing.

Under the arrangement, agencies will work with the Federal Aviation Administration and Federal Communications Commission when developing systems that detect, track, stop or take control of drones.

They will consider aviation and communications requirements, along with testing data, during research, development and evaluation.

The FAA will review proposed systems and conduct safety assessments to determine whether safeguards adequately protect other users of the airspace. It will identify unsafe conditions and recommend measures to reduce risks.

If further precautions are needed, the FAA can impose its own protective measures, including airspace restrictions, according to the announcement.

“By bringing all our federal partners together, we can strengthen our ability to combat rogue drone threats and keep the flying public safe,” Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy said.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said the agreement would build on existing cooperation and establish a consistent process for introducing counter-drone technology without compromising aviation safety.

War Secretary Pete Hegseth said the effort would support protection of the southern border and military installations. He cited high-energy lasers among the technologies being used to counter drone threats.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the agreement would also help protect critical energy infrastructure.

“Protecting American energy infrastructure is essential to our national security,” Wright said.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said stronger coordination would help counter cartel drone threats and protect personnel working along the southern border.

The Justice Department and FBI also linked the agreement to their work against drone incursions at public events.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the bureau had seized more than 700 drones during the FIFA World Cup while working with state and local officers trained at its National Counter-UAS Training Center.

“This agreement strengthens the federal coordination behind that work, so new counter-drone tools are tested, deconflicted, and ready to deploy safely alongside civilian aviation,” Patel said.

The departments said the arrangement builds on existing cooperation with the FAA, including a temporary flight restriction along the southern US border and an earlier assessment of a military laser system.

On April 10, the FAA and Pentagon announced that they had completed a safety assessment of a high-energy laser counter-drone system after observing demonstrations the previous month. The FAA said the assessment found that appropriate safety controls were in place and that the system did not pose an undue risk to passenger aircraft.