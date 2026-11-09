Cantor 'Cautiously Optimistic' Ahead Of AST Spacemobile Q3 Earnings Sees Growing Government Demand Despite Launch Cost Concerns



ASTS third quarter loss per share is expected to widen slightly to $0.49 from $0.45 a year earlier

Cantor warned of weaker investor appetite for defense and space stocks, higher cash burn, and rising launch costs. Last week, AST SpaceMobile secured external launch arrangements covering more than 100 additional BlueBird satellites for deployment during 2027 and 2028.

Cantor Fitzgerald said it remains“cautiously optimistic” ahead of AST SpaceMobile's (ASTS) third-quarter earnings, citing growing interest from U.S. government agencies and stronger telecom partnerships, despite concerns that rising satellite deployment costs could pressure the company's finances.

ASTS shares were up more than 14% at the time of writing, heading for their best day in over four months.

Q3 Revenue Expected To More Than Triple

According to Investing, Cantor reiterated its 'Buy' rating and $140 price target on ASTS, implying a potential upside of roughly 140% from current levels.

Wall Street expects third quarter (Q3) revenue to more than triple to about $46 million from $14.7 million a year earlier, according to Fiscal. However, the loss per share is expected to widen slightly to $0.49 from $0.45 a year earlier. The space firm is scheduled to report its third-quarter print after market hours on Monday.

Government Contracts Increase But Cash Burn A Concern

In its note to investors, Cantor highlighted accelerating government demand and improving launch arrangements as key growth drivers. Last week, AST SpaceMobile announced a U.S. Space Force contract through defense contractor STR to develop space-based sensing capabilities for national security applications.

Earlier this year, the company also secured a $30 million contract from the Space Development Agency (SDA) for satellite communications in military applications.

However, the brokerage also warned that weaker investor appetite for defense and space stocks, higher cash burn, and rising launch costs could offset these positives.

Firefly Deal Strengthens Satellite Launch Plans

On Friday, AST SpaceMobile announced an agreement worth more than $1.3 billion with Firefly Aerospace (FLY) to develop its own reusable rocket, Blacklift.

Under the agreement, Firefly will provide 36 rocket engines for the first three rockets, alongside engineering support and engine manufacturing licenses. Blacklift is designed to carry up to five BlueBird satellites per launch, with its first flight targeted for late 2028.

AST SpaceMobile also secured external launch arrangements covering more than 100 additional BlueBird satellites for deployment during 2027 and 2028.

Retail Remains 'Bullish' On ASTS

Retail sentiment surrounding ASTS on Stocktwits remained 'bullish' over the past 24 hours.

One user said launch cadence and commercial capacity are the two indicators they would keep an eye on.

View this Stocktwits post

ASTS shares have tanked about 56% so far in 2026.

Also read: IBRX Stock Crashes To Near 9-Month Lows On Q3 Earnings Miss – Retail Says No Way To Escape Further Dilution

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