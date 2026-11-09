India-Born Saba Haider Makes History In Illinois General Assembly Win

Historic Win for Saba Haider in Illinois

India-born Saba Haider, elected to the Illinois General Assembly, has said her victory reflects the mandate of voters who prioritised everyday economic concerns, including rising fuel prices and the increasing cost of living, while describing her election as a moment of immense pride. Haider, who represents District 84, said she was the first South Asian immigrant elected to the Illinois General Assembly and expressed excitement about beginning her work for constituents.

“I'm the first South Asian immigrant elected to the Illinois General Assembly... It fills me with immense pride and joy to be able to get to work for the residents of District 84 in the General Assembly, and I am excited, and I'm ready to get to work,” Haider told ANI.

Focus on Kitchen Table Issues

Explaining the factors behind her electoral victory, Haider said voters placed their faith in her ability to address issues affecting households and local businesses.“It is a clear mandate by the residents of District 84 that they believe in kitchen table issues,” she said, highlighting the impact of expensive petrol and diesel on local businesses and the cost of everyday goods.

Haider said her experience in community service and public health helped strengthen voters' confidence in her leadership.“As a candidate, I highlighted my experience in how I can fight for those issues... I have been appointed to the public health board of the DuPage County Health Department... All my work in the community strengthened my voters' faith and trust in me to lead them,” she said.

Reflecting on Indian Roots and Overcoming Challenges

Reflecting on her Indian roots, Haider said her family remains based in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, and continued to closely follow her election campaign.“My family is based in Ghaziabad... I still have deep roots in India and UP,” she said, adding that her family members, particularly her mother, kept contacting her through WhatsApp messages and calls on election day.“They were all very anxious and very curious to see if all of the hard work would pay off tonight, and thankfully it did,” she said.

Haider said she was honoured to represent her community and acknowledged the challenges she encountered during the campaign, including doubts about whether a South Asian woman could defeat her Republican opponent. She recalled voters appreciating her professional background and community work but expressing reservations about her electoral prospects because of her identity.“I have had folks at the doors tell me, you know, I really like you. Your bio is really amazing. You've done the work in the communities, but I just don't think you can win against a white guy running from the Republican side,” she said.

Grassroots Campaigning

Haider said some voters acknowledged her experience and considered her the right candidate but questioned whether a South Asian woman could win the election. Despite such concerns, she said she remained focused on reaching voters and addressing their issues through sustained grassroots campaigning.“We knocked thousands and thousands of doors. I attended hundreds of events in the last several months. I'm out there every single day in my communities, in front of people, talking to them about their issues, showing up for them every single day,” she said.

Emphasising her commitment to public service, Haider said she continued engaging with her constituents immediately after winning the election.“I got elected on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning I was out again at a press conference, showing up for my communities, and that's what it is about,” she said.

Haider said voters ultimately recognised candidates who consistently engage with communities and work to address their concerns.“People are smart, people are intelligent, and they see what leaders, which candidate is going to continue to show up for them as well. And despite the challenges, we were able to get across the finish line,” she added. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)