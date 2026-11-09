Chris Cesare Named Chief Executive Officer Of Connecticut Financial

MENAFN - GetNews)""Systems and processes are table stakes. What drew me to Connecticut Financial is its people: their integrity and their focus on delivering great solutions for clients. I share their commitment to our clients, and it will guide everything I do as CEO." Chris Cesare, Chief Executive Officer, Connecticut Financial"Connecticut Financial, a Hamden, Connecticut financial planning and wealth management firm serving clients since 1991, has named Chris Cesare Chief Executive Officer. Cesare brings three decades of experience, co-founded Rocaton Investment Advisors, which Goldman Sachs Asset Management agreed to acquire in 2018, and teaches finance at the University of Connecticut and Fairfield University.

HAMDEN, CT - November 9, 2026 - Connecticut Financial, a financial planning and wealth management firm headquartered in Hamden, Connecticut and serving clients since 1991, today announced that Chris Cesare is its Chief Executive Officer, a position he assumed in July. Cesare brings three decades of financial industry experience, including co-founding Rocaton Investment Advisors, an institutional investment consulting firm acquired by Goldman Sachs Asset Management. He teaches finance at the University of Connecticut and Fairfield University. The appointment comes as Connecticut Financial grows, actively acquiring practices and welcoming advisors and paraplanners that share its planning-first approach.

As Chief Executive Officer, Cesare, working closely with the firm's founder, is focused on the firm's overall strategy and direction, with a particular focus on growth through acquisitions and advisor hiring and on building out the scale of the firm to support that growth. Advisors interested in talking with Connecticut Financial about joining the firm can call 203-281-1122 or email.... Founder Ray Kubick, CFP®, who established the practice in 1991, continues as Founder and President. Connecticut Financial coordinates a client's investments, insurance, estate structures, tax position, and cash flow under one written plan, with a focus on fee-based financial planning, life insurance, annuities, and premium financing.

Institutional Investment Background

Cesare co-founded Rocaton Investment Advisors in Norwalk, Connecticut, and helped build it into one of the country's leading institutional investment consultants, advising retirement plans, endowments, and foundations. When Goldman Sachs Asset Management announced its agreement to acquire Rocaton in November 2018, Rocaton had more than $600 billion in assets under advisement. After the deal closed in April 2019, Cesare served clients within Goldman Sachs Asset Management. He later co-founded Vintris Wealth, a wealth management startup.

Cesare teaches undergraduate finance at Fairfield University, where his courses include Portfolio Analysis and Introduction to Finance. He has taught Institutional Investments at the University of Connecticut for the past two spring semesters and expects to return there in spring 2027, and he taught Personal Finance at the University of New Haven in spring 2026. He holds a finance degree from the University of Connecticut and an MBA from Emory University. A husband and father of four, Cesare is active in his community and studies vintage baseball history.

"After three decades in this industry, it is clear to me that the future of wealth management and financial planning requires deep resources and talented people," said Chris Cesare, Chief Executive Officer of Connecticut Financial. "Systems and processes are table stakes. What drew me to Connecticut Financial is its people: their integrity and their focus on delivering great solutions for clients. I share their commitment to our clients, and it will guide everything I do as CEO."

"Connecticut Financial has served clients since 1991, and as the firm grew, we brought Chris on board," said Ray Kubick, CFP®, Founder and President of Connecticut Financial. "Chris helped build an institutional firm from the ground up, and that experience strengthens the planning we do for the families and business owners we serve. We are growing, and advisors, paraplanners, and practice owners who share our planning-first approach should know our doors are open."

Key Facts



Chris Cesare is Chief Executive Officer of Connecticut Financial, where he leads the firm's overall strategy and direction, with a focus on growth through acquisitions and advisor hiring.

Cesare co-founded Rocaton Investment Advisors in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Goldman Sachs Asset Management announced its agreement to acquire Rocaton in November 2018. The acquisition closed in April 2019.

Cesare has three decades of experience in the financial industry.

Cesare teaches finance at the University of Connecticut and Fairfield University.

Cesare holds a finance degree from the University of Connecticut and an MBA from Emory University. Connecticut Financial is headquartered at 2321 Whitney Avenue in Hamden, Connecticut, and has served clients since 1991.



A Firm Built Around the Plan

Cesare's appointment is one of several leadership and advisor additions at Connecticut Financial in 2026. Every client relationship at the firm begins with a comprehensive written financial plan that determines what a client needs before anything is recommended, a principle the firm summarizes as "Our Process is Our Product." Connecticut Financial works with successful professionals, senior executives, and business owners nationwide, and welcomes advisors, paraplanners, and practices that share its planning-first approach.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the CEO of Connecticut Financial?

Chris Cesare is the Chief Executive Officer of Connecticut Financial, a financial planning and wealth management firm headquartered in Hamden, Connecticut. Cesare co-founded Rocaton Investment Advisors and teaches finance at the University of Connecticut and Fairfield University. Connecticut Financial founder Ray Kubick, CFP®, continues as Founder and President.

What is Chris Cesare's background in finance?

Chris Cesare has three decades of financial industry experience. Cesare co-founded Rocaton Investment Advisors, a Norwalk, Connecticut institutional investment consultant that Goldman Sachs Asset Management agreed to acquire in November 2018 in a deal that closed in April 2019. He then served clients within Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Cesare holds a finance degree from the University of Connecticut and an MBA from Emory University.

Is Connecticut Financial hiring advisors?

Connecticut Financial is growing and welcomes advisors, paraplanners, and practices that share its planning-first approach, according to founder Ray Kubick. Connecticut Financial has added several leaders and advisors in 2026. Chief Executive Officer Chris Cesare leads the firm's growth through acquisitions and advisor hiring. Advisors interested in Connecticut Financial can call the firm at 203-281-1122.

Learn More

To learn more about Connecticut Financial's planning process, or to talk with the firm about joining its team, call 203-281-1122 or email info@ctfservices. More information is available at ctfservices.

About Connecticut Financial

Connecticut Financial is a financial planning and wealth management firm serving successful professionals, executives, business owners, and high-net-worth families since 1991. The firm coordinates investments, insurance, estate structures, tax position, and cash flow under a single written plan, with a focus on fee-based financial planning, life insurance, annuities, and premium financing. Headquartered in Hamden, Connecticut, Connecticut Financial works with clients nationwide. Learn more at ctfservices.

Disclosure

Raymond J. Kubick CFP® is a registered representative of and offers securities and investment advisory services through MML Investors Services, LLC, Member SIPC, 330 Whitney Avenue, Suite 600, Holyoke, MA 01040, Telephone: (413) 539-2000. Connecticut Financial, LLC is not a subsidiary or affiliate of MML Investors Services, LLC, or its affiliated companies.

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