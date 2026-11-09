Sunday Home Inspections Joins Manatee Chamber Of Commerce, Serving Homebuyers From Tampa To Punta Gorda

MENAFN - GetNews)"Sunday Home Inspections, Sarasota, Florida."Sarasota-based Sunday Home Inspections has joined the Manatee Chamber of Commerce for 2026, offering licensed home, 4-point, and wind mitigation inspections across five Gulf Coast counties.

Sarasota, Florida - November 9, 2026 - Sunday Home Inspections LLC, a locally owned home inspection company based in Sarasota, today announced it has joined the Manatee Chamber of Commerce as a 2026 member. The company provides inspection services to homebuyers, sellers, homeowners, and real estate professionals from Tampa to Punta Gorda.

“We're house people. And people people.” That line on Sunday's website describes how the company wants buyers to experience an inspection.

Sunday Home Inspections serves communities in Hillsborough, Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, and DeSoto counties, including Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Bradenton, Venice, North Port, Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, Tampa, Brandon, and Riverview. Its services include full home inspections, 4-point inspections and wind mitigation inspections for insurance purposes, new construction inspections, and specialty inspections and testing. Thermal imaging is included with every full home inspection, and written reports with photographs and recommendations are delivered the same day.

“We help people protect their family and their investment with honest property assessments,” said Doug O'Brien, owner and inspector at Sunday Home Inspections.“Joining the Manatee Chamber of Commerce is a way to connect with the neighbors and local professionals we work alongside every day.”

O'Brien holds Florida Home Inspector License HI18856 and is an InterNACHI Certified Professional Inspector. The company is fully insured and accepts appointment requests seven days a week. O'Brien brings a background in commercial and residential appraisals, real estate sales and property management.

Homebuyers, homeowners, and real estate professionals can find more information or request an inspection at inspectsunday or by calling (941) 374-4076.

About Sunday Home Inspections

Sunday Home Inspections is a locally owned and operated home inspection company based in Sarasota, Florida, founded in 2026. The company provides home, insurance, new construction, and specialty inspections from Tampa to Punta Gorda. Its mission is to help clients protect their family and investment by explaining what an inspection finds, why it matters, and what their next steps are.