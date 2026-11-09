Antiqueidentifier Tests Five Antique Identifier Apps With The Same Figurine Photo

MENAFN - GetNews)"Tested antique identifier apps"Obzena LLC, the developer of Antiqly, publishes a hands-on comparison of five antique identifier apps using one Royal Doulton figurine photo, with screenshots, valuation ranges and test limitations.

Sheridan, Wyoming, United States - November 9, 2026 - AntiqueIdentifier has published a hands-on comparison of how five antique identifier apps handled the same photo of a Royal Doulton "Cherie" figurine, model HN2341. The test covers Antiqly, AntiqSnap, Curio, Relic and Zophi. All five ran on the same iPhone, back to back, on October 26, 2026, using one front photo picked from the photo library. Every run was screen recorded, and the article shows screenshots from those recordings.

The comparison is published by the team that makes Antiqly. The other four apps come from other developers and were not involved. The article lists the apps alphabetically and reports strengths and shortcomings for each, including Antiqly.

The figurine's backstamp reads "Cherie, HN 2341, Copr. 1965." None of the apps saw the base. All five named the model and the HN2341 number. AntiqSnap, Curio, Relic and Zophi named Royal Doulton on their first result. Antiqly's first result read "Royal Doulton-style Cherie Figurine, HN2341," and named Royal Doulton directly after the tester confirmed a matching listing.

Value ranges show why naming a model is not the same as knowing its price. Four apps returned ranges between $25 and $80, and Zophi returned $75 to $150. On the test day, active eBay listings for the same figurine were asking $18 to $49.99. Completed sales were not available, so the article treats these as asking prices and does not call any app's estimate right or wrong.

The larger differences were on the result screen. Antiqly's first range, $28 to $44, came from 8 similar listings. The app then asks whether one of the matching listings is the user's own item; after the tester tapped "Yes, this is mine," the result updated on the same screen, without a new scan, to "Royal Doulton Cherie HN2341" and a range of $33 to $58. Antiqly's history also offers Copy and Listen buttons, so a result can be pasted into a listing or read aloud. The article notes where Antiqly fell short too: the history view could go deeper, and only one of three related articles was about Royal Doulton. It also explains how Antiqly is paid for: there is no trial, and each scan needs either a subscription or a one-time purchase for that single scan.

The test covers one object and one photo. That is not enough to measure how accurate any of these apps is in general; it is a documented example of how each one behaved with the same input. The article closes with practical advice for any app: take extra photos of marks and bases, check sold listings rather than active ones before pricing an item, and get a written appraisal from a qualified appraiser when authenticity or a formal valuation matters.

Read the full comparison, with screenshots, test conditions and app-by-app notes: best-antique-identifier-apps-comparison/

About Obzena LLC and Antiqly

Founded in 2025 and based in Sheridan, Wyoming, Obzena LLC develops Antiqly, an antique and collectible identification app available for iPhone and Android. Antiqly helps users explore possible identifications and value ranges based on similar listings. Its results provide a starting point for research and do not replace a professional appraisal

Antiqly is available on the App Store and Google Play.