Jennaba Clarkson Emerges As A Go-To Mortgage Authority For Veterans Seeking Home Loan Approval In Oklahoma And Georgia

MENAFN - GetNews) Midwest City-based Mortgage Loan Originator Jennaba Clarkson (NMLS #2295413) is building a reputation as a trusted expert for veterans and military families in Oklahoma and Georgia. She helps them understand, qualify for, and close on VA home loans, often after they've been told "no" or were never told what was possible. Her approach puts education first and lays out a clear plan for each borrower, turning the VA benefit veterans earned into real homeownership.

Midwest City, Oklahoma - November 9, 2026 - For many veterans, the VA home loan is one of the most valuable benefits they earned in service, and one of the most misunderstood. Jennaba Clarkson, a licensed Mortgage Loan Originator (NMLS #2295413) serving Oklahoma and Georgia, has made it her mission to close that gap. Through education-first guidance and a personalized approval strategy, Clarkson has become a go-to resource for veterans and military families who want a clear, honest path to homeownership.

A Benefit Too Many Veterans Leave Unused Millions of veterans qualify for VA-backed financing, which can offer advantages such as no required down payment for eligible borrowers, no monthly private mortgage insurance, and competitive terms. Even so, many never use the benefit. Some believe their credit isn't strong enough. Others assume they already used their entitlement, or have heard that VA loans are slow and complicated. Some were turned away elsewhere and never got a second opinion. "Our veterans gave their best for this country, and too many of them are being held back by myths and missing information," said Clarkson. "When a veteran sits down with me, my job is to show them exactly where they stand today and exactly what it takes to get approved." A Clear Path from "Can I Qualify?" to "Clear to Close" Clarkson's approach starts with understanding each borrower's complete picture before any application is submitted. She works with veterans, active-duty service members, and surviving spouses to: - Confirm eligibility and entitlement, including the Certificate of Eligibility (COE), and explain when the benefit can be used more than once. - Review credit, income, and debt the way an underwriter will, then build a practical plan to strengthen the file where needed. - Clarify the true cost of buying, including how VA financing can reduce the cash needed at closing and which expenses to plan for. - Guide the process step by step, from pre-approval through appraisal, underwriting, and closing, so there are no surprises along the way. - Support borrowers who aren't ready yet with a 6 to 12 month roadmap to become approval-ready. "A 'not yet' isn't a 'no,'" Clarkson said.

"Some of my most rewarding work is with veterans who were told they couldn't buy. Once we build a plan and follow it, they hand me a picture of their family holding the keys." Serving Military Communities in Oklahoma and Georgia Oklahoma and Georgia are home to large veteran and military populations, with major installations including Tinker Air Force Base near Clarkson's Midwest City home base, Fort Sill, Fort Moore, and Fort Stewart. Clarkson's focus on these communities lets her offer local insight along with deep VA loan expertise, whether a family is relocating on orders, buying a first home after separation, or moving up to a home that fits a growing family. Education at the Center Clarkson regularly hosts free educational sessions and one-on-one strategy consultations for veterans who want answers before making one of the biggest financial decisions of their lives.

Operated under NEXA Mortgage LLC | NMLS# 1660690 | Equal Housing Lender. This is not a commitment to lend. All loans are subject to credit approval, underwriting guidelines, and program eligibility. VA loan eligibility is determined by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Jennaba Clarkson is not affiliated with or endorsed by the VA or any government agency.

About Jennaba Clarkson

Jennaba Clarkson is a licensed Mortgage Loan Originator (NMLS #2295413) based in Midwest City, Oklahoma, operating under NEXA Mortgage, LLC (NMLS #1660690), one of the largest mortgage brokerages in the United States. She helps veterans, active-duty service members, surviving spouses, and homebuyers in Oklahoma and Georgia understand their options and secure the right home financing. Through her brand, The Mortgage Expert Jen, she hosts free educational sessions and one-on-one strategy consultations focused on VA loans and approval readiness. Her mission is to replace confusion with clear, honest guidance so every family she serves can buy a home with confidence.