MENAFN - GetNews) PrimeFlow Gutters, an Orlando gutter company with a 5.0 Google rating, serves Dr. Phillips, Windermere, and Winter Garden. Its 2027 guide covers seamless gutter installation, gutter replacement, tile roof gutters, and gutter guards. The crew forms 6-inch and 7-inch aluminum gutters on site and plans oversized downspouts where needed. Projects include a written estimate, careful work around landscaping, and a final walkthrough and cleanup also offers gutter repairs and Gutter Guards services.

ORLANDO, Fla. - November 9, 2026 - PrimeFlow Gutters, an Orlando-based gutter installation company, has published a five-point checklist to help homeowners compare seamless gutter estimates heading into 2027. The checklist covers the decisions that shape an installation, from which sections of the roof need gutters to where each downspout will discharge. It reflects the process PrimeFlow Gutters uses to prepare written project scopes for Orlando-area homes.

“A homeowner should know where the water will go before we form the first piece of gutter,” said Nicholas Dos Santos Rabelo, owner of PrimeFlow Gutters.“We walk the property, explain why we're recommending a particular gutter size and downspout layout, and put that scope in writing. That gives homeowners something they can compare before signing and check when the job is finished.”

Five details to check in an Orlando gutter estimate

Roof sections included. The written estimate should identify which roof edges will receive gutters. Roof valleys can direct runoff from several sections of the roof into one area, making that location important when planning the gutter run and its outlets.

Gutter size and material. PrimeFlow Gutters forms 6-inch and 7-inch seamless aluminum gutters on site to fit each roofline. Its team considers the roof area draining into a run and how the outlets and downspouts will handle that flow when recommending a size. The estimate should identify the selected profile and material.

How the gutters will be fastened. The condition of the fascia, the board along the roof edge, affects how the gutters can be attached. For applicable standard installations, PrimeFlow Gutters uses.032-inch aluminum and spaces hidden hangers approximately 16 inches apart as part of its installation practice.

Downspout locations and discharge points. A written plan should show where each downspout will sit and where it will release water. The crew considers nearby walkways, landscaping, pool decks, and entryways when discussing the route with a homeowner.

What the finished job includes. The scope should list the gutter color, downspout sizes, any agreed removal of old gutters, and any gutter guards or soffit and fascia work included in the project. Those details give the homeowner and crew a shared reference for the final walkthrough.



The checklist applies to Orlando-area homes with shingle and tile roofs, where roof-edge details can affect gutter placement. PrimeFlow Gutters' project gallery includes a Winter Garden installation that shows a seamless gutter following the roof edge, turning an outside corner, and connecting to a vertical downspout. The photograph illustrates how the gutter and downspout are laid out on a finished home.

PrimeFlow Gutters project gallery